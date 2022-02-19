Iowa (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State (16-6, 9-4)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox
Bottom line: Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State play a game rescheduled from earlier this month because of inclement weather in Columbus. Keegan Murray earned Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week and Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors after averaging 33.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.5 steals in a pair of wins last week over Maryland and Nebraska. Murray is the first Hawkeye to score 30+ points in back-to-back Big Ten games since Matt Gatens in 2012. Ohio State has won three of its last four games, with wins over Maryland, Michigan and Minnesota. The Buckeyes were edged, 66-64, at Rutgers in their most recent loss on Feb. 9.
Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) at Iowa State (17-9, 4-9)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Bottom line: Iowa State hosts Oklahoma after Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 54-51 win against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Cyclones are 12-4 on their home court. Iowa State is sixth in the Big 12 shooting 31.9% from downtown, led by Aljaz Kunc shooting 43.1% from 3-point range. The Sooners are 4-9 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 33.0% from 3-point range. The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Sooners won the last meeting, 79-66, on Jan. 8. Umoja Gibson scored 20 points to help lead the Sooners to the win.
Illinois (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State (18-7, 9-5)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: No. 12 Illinois visits the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans after Kofi Cockburn scored 20 points in Illinois’ 70-59 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Spartans have gone 10-2 at home. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Bingham averaging 4.8. The Fighting Illini are 11-4 in Big Ten play. Illinois is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.
Drake (18-9, 9-5 MVC) at Loyola (20-5, 11-3)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Loyola Chicago faces the Drake Bulldogs after Chris Knight scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 71-69 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons. The Ramblers are 11-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Bulldogs are 9-5 in MVC play. Drake has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.