Jack Gehling (Dyersville Beckman) — The senior scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds to help the Trailblazers defeat West Branch, 56-52, in overtime in the Iowa Class 2A substate finals to earn a trip to state this week. He leads Beckman with 6.4 rebounds per game and ranks third with 10.9 points per game while starting all 23 games.
Corrina Noble (Galena) — The junior guard made 10 3-pointers to score 30 of her game-high 33 points from beyond the arc in an 80-76 triple overtime loss at Stockton on Friday. Noble is a three-year starter for the Pirates.
Tiana Timpe (Stockton) — The senior guard made 13 field goals en route to a 32-point effort in the Blackhawks’ 80-76 triple overtime victory over Galena on Friday. Timpe will play NCAA Division I hoops on scholarship at Central Michigan.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday