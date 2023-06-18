IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing
Colton Herta drives through the first turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 last month. He will be on the pole today for the IndyCar race at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

 Michael Conroy The Associated Press

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — The venue that bills itself as “America’s National Park of Speed” is delivering faster times after its first repaving in nearly three decades.

It’s also producing a bit more frustration.