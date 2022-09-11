Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21, on Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating.
Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history.
The Irish had a streak of 42 straight wins against unranked opponents snapped. Freeman, the 36-yeard-old first-time head coach who was promoted after Brian Kelly left for LSU, had lost a bowl game to Oklahoma State and also lost at Ohio State last week.
The Herd took a 19-15 lead with 5:16 remaining when Henry Colombi completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller. The score was set up by a 42-yard run by Laborn, who broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and juked Irish safety Brandon Joseph before breaking free.
Any hope for a comeback by the Irish (0-2) ended when Owen Porter intercepted a pass by backup Irish quarterback Drew Pyne with three minutes remaining.
No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 — At Austin, Texas: Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and Bryce Young and Alabama overcame a stifling defensive effort by Texas to earn a hard-fought victory. Young was hit and harassed by the Texas defense most of the game, but the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback put together a big fourth quarter.
No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 — At Athens, Ga.: Stetson Bennett passed for 300 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns and Georgia’s rebuilt defense delivered another dominant performance. Bennett completed 24 of 34 passes, including a 3-yard scoring pass to freshman Dillon Bell.
No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 — At Columbus, Ohio: C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and Ohio State raced past Arkansas State.
No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 — At Clemson, S.C.: DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Will Shipley ran for two scores and Clemson moved to 37-0 against FCS opponents.
Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 — At College Station, Texas: Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers to stun Texas A&M. Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina.
No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 — At Salt Lake City: Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half and Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Utah’s rout of Southern Utah.
No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Jalen Berger ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns and Michigan State’s defense forced four fumbles in its win over Akron.
No. 15 Miami 30, Southern Miss 7 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Miami used a pair of third-quarter touchdowns barely 2 minutes apart to pull away in the second half against Southern Miss. The Hurricanes (2-0) trailed for most of the second quarter, then shook off the slow start by scoring the game’s final 27 points. Henry Parrish rushed for 97 yards and a score.
No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Rocket Sanders ran for a career-high 156 yards and scored Arkansas’ first two touchdowns, and KJ Jefferson ran for a score and threw for another to lift the Razorbacks past the Gamecocks.
No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pittsburgh 27 (OT) — At Pittsburgh: Hendon Hookier threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, the final one a 28-yard heave to Cedric Tillman in overtime, to give the Volunteers an overtime win against the Panthers. The Volunteers (2-0) picked up the first significant nonconference win under second-year coach Josh Heupel by relying on Hooker and a defense that was just good enough against a game effort by the Panthers (1-1), who lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to a injury at the end of the first half.
No. 18 North Carolina State 55, Charleston Southern 3 — At Raleigh, N.C.: Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns and North Carolina State’s defense surrendered 150 total yards in the Wolfpack’s big win over Charleston Southern.
No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Wake Forest’s win over Vanderbilt, connecting on 18 of 27 passes after he missed the season opener against VMI because of a blood clot.
Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2 OT) — At Lubbock, Texas: Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech over Houston. A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.
Illinois 24, Virginia 3 — At Champaign, Ill.: Chase Brown rushed for 146 yards on 20 carries, Tommy DeVito threw for 196 yards and two scores and the Illinois defense stifled Virginia’s once-potent attack.
North Dakota 29, Northern Iowa 27 — At Grand Forks, N.D.: Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota earned its 36th straight home-opening win. Dom Williams scored twice for Northern Iowa, and Dubuque Senior grad Sam Schnee had eight receptions for 109 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.