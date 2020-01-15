IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa will enter the NFL draft after two of the most dominant performances of his career.
Epenesa posted his decision on his Instagram page Tuesday, writing that his time with the Hawkeyes was everything he hoped it would be.
Epenesa was an Associated Press second-team All-American and an AP All-Big Ten first-team pick. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior from Glen Carbon, Ill., led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks as a backup in 2018. This season, he had 11.5, making him the first Iowa player with double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since 2002-03.
He made a career-high 14 tackles with two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in a win at Nebraska, and followed that with 2.5 sacks and defensive MVP honors in a Holiday Bowl win over Southern California.
Bears to hold training camp at home
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will hold their entire training camp at their headquarters rather than spend the first few weeks in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Bears announced Tuesday they will remain at Halas Hall rather than practice the first few weeks 90 miles south at Olivet Nazarene University, as they have for 18 years. They held camp at Wisconsin-Platteville from 1984-2001.
Top picks Murray, Bosa make all-rookie team
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa, the top two selections in last year’s NFL draft, have made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.
Also on the PFWA squad announced Tuesday are first-round selections Oakland running back Josh Jacobs; Denver tight end Noah Fant; Houston tackle Tytus Howard; defensive linemen Josh Allen of Jacksonville, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, and Ed Oliver of Buffalo; linebackers Devin Bush of Pittsburgh and Devin White of Tampa Bay; and safety Darnell Savage of Green Bay.
Panthers LB Kuechly announces retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.
The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team’s website. He said, “I think now is the right chance to move on.”
Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.
Wazzu finalizing deal to hire Rolovich
Washington State is close to finalizing an agreement with Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich to take over as the Cougars’ head football coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced by the school.
Ex-player sues Penn State, alleges hazing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Penn State football player claims in a lawsuit that Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates by imitating sexual acts in the shower and invoking Jerry Sandusky’s name.
Isaiah Humphries filed the lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania federal court against the university, head coach James Franklin and one former teammate.
BASEBALL
Red Sox fire Cora for role in scandal
BOSTON — The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora on Tuesday, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport’s sign-stealing scandal.
Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros when they illicitly stole signs and won the 2017 World Series. He then led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager. Manfred’s nine-page report mentioned Cora 11 times, describing him as a key person in the planning and execution of the cheating scheme.
White Sox, Cishek finalize contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with free agent reliever Steve Cishek on Tuesday. The 33-year-old right-hander will earn $5.25 million next season under the deal reached last week. The White Sox hold a $6.75 million option for 2021 with a $750,000 buyout.
Twins, Donaldson agree to 4-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal had not been announced.
Twins finalize contract with Sanó
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday finalized a three-year, $30 million contract with third baseman Miguel Sanó, a deal agreed to last week to avoid salary arbitration. The 26-year-old Sanó bounced back from a rough 2018 with a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games in 2019.
BASKETBALL
WNBA, players reach tentative labor deal
NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation for players will surpass six figures for the first time. The deal, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees them full salaries while on maternity leave.
HOCKEY
Crosby returns from 2-month absence
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby is back. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was in the lineup on Tuesday night when Pittsburgh faced Minnesota. Crosby hadn’t played since undergoing abdominal surgery on Nov. 14.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Former Michigan AD Roberson dies
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Joseph “Joe” Roberson, the University of Michigan athletic director who served during the football team’s national championship season in 1997, died Monday, school officials said. Roberson, who was Michigan’s athletic director from 1994-97, was 84.