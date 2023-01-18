IOWA CITY — The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for tonight in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.
The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.
All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.
Recommended for you
Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.
Miles provided gun in fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon.
Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa.
BASEBALL
Cubs claim RP Merryweather from Toronto
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Merryweather appeared in 26 games for Toronto last season, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. The 6-foot-4 right-hander struck out 23 in 26 2/3 innings.
FOOTBALL
Bucs’ Gage in hospital, to continue testing
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday.
The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing a day after being taken off the field by stretcher in a sobering scene that came just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated during a prime-time game.
Staley to return, Lombardi fired as OC
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. The same can not be said for some of his offensive staff.
The team on Tuesday announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years.
Staley has a 19-16 record, including playoffs, in his two seasons. He led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018 with a 10-7 regular-season mark.
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as DC
CLEVELAND — Jim Schwartz has never been afraid of big challenges. He’s tackling a new one in Cleveland.
Schwartz, who took a winless Detroit team to the playoff in three seasons, has been hired as the Browns’ defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Schwartz spent the past two seasons as a defensive adviser for Tennessee. The 56-year-old was one of four candidates to meet with the Browns, who went 7-10 this season and had defensive issues from the opener. He previously worked with Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia.
Titans hiring Carthon as general manager
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, giving the NFL nine minority GMs among the league’s 32 franchises.
Carthon will be the first minority general manager for the original American Football League franchise founded in 1960 in Houston. He also will be the sixth minority among the past eight GMs hired in the NFL, which has held two programs since late May to promote more minority candidates for front office jobs.
Excessive speed listed as cause of UGA wreck
Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said.
A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of the primary causes of the crash. The wreck occurred at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Athens, less than two miles from the university campus. A few hours earlier, the Bulldogs held a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium honoring their second straight national championship.
Ex-NFL player arrested on kidnapping charges
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges. Jerrell Powe, 35, remained jailed Monday in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.