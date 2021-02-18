CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer hinted Tuesday afternoon that the team was close to signing a free-agent reliever.
Less than 24 hours later, the Cubs agreed to a deal with right-hander Brandon Workman, according to multiple reports. Workman received a one-year, $1 million contract with $2 million in incentives, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported.
The Cubs also are bringing back a fan favorite. Right-hander Pedro Strop is signing a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp, according to multiple reports. Strop, 35, was a staple of the bullpen for seven years (2013-19), becoming one of their best relievers in that span with a 2.90 ERA, 1.048 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 rate.
Strop, who sometimes battled command issues, spent 2020 in the Reds organization and appeared in only four major league games (3.86 ERA, six walks, three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings). As a non-roster invitee, Strop is an intriguing veteran arm but needs to show he can consistently throw strikes and limit walks.
Workman, 32, is a bounce-bank candidate for the Cubs bullpen following a rough 2020.
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award, threw two no-hitters and helped end a championship drought in his first go-around with the Chicago Cubs. If his second tenure goes anything like that, they sure would take it.
Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses under the deal. To open a roster spot, Chicago placed left-hander Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related injured list.
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation. Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million.
The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A, encouraged by then general manager and current team president Sandy Alderson.
Tebow played 77 games at baseball’s highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games.
CLEVELAND — Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians’ career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired at age 32.
The Indians announced Allen’s retirement Wednesday on Twitter, posting: “From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.”
Allen spent seven seasons with Cleveland, which drafted him in 2010. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games — both club relief records.
Allen had a 24-31 record with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 games. He also had seven postseason saves.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell has taken an indefinite leave from the team because of kidney cancer. The 46-year-old Bell had surgery to remove the growth on Jan. 28, shortly after being diagnosed. He’s been recovering at home with his family in Arizona.
FOOTBALL
TAMPA, Fla. — Former Bucs receiver Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism and other health issues, according to autopsy reports, prior to being found dead in a Brandon hotel room, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday.
Jackson’s family also has concerns he may have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with concussions.
Those revelations were made by Chronister during an appearance on the M.J. Morning Show on Q105-FM.
Jackson, 38, was found dead Monday after a 911 call Monday from the Homewood Suites in Brandon, where he had been living since Jan. 11.
HOCKEY
DETROIT — Philipp Kurashev scored 12:03 into the second period, and Alex DeBrincat hit an empty net in the final minute of regulation to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.
Kevin Lankinen stopped all 19 shots he faced to earn the first shutout of his National Hockey League career. The rookie improved to 6-2-0.