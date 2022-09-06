White Sox Mariners Baseball
The Chicago White Sox’s Elvis Andrus hits a double during the fifth inning Monday against the Seattle Mariners. He also homered as the White Sox won, 3-2, to stop Seattle’s seven-game winning streak.

 Ted S. Warren The Associated Press

Lance Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners’ seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win on Monday in Seattle.

Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant outing against a Seattle lineup that looked sleepy following a long Sunday in Cleveland and an early-morning arrival back in the Pacific Northwest.

