Lance Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners’ seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win on Monday in Seattle.
Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant outing against a Seattle lineup that looked sleepy following a long Sunday in Cleveland and an early-morning arrival back in the Pacific Northwest.
The win kept the White Sox on the heels of Minnesota and Cleveland in a suddenly tight AL Central race, while Seattle lost ground to Toronto and Tampa Bay in the chase for the top wild-card spot in the AL.
Lynn (5-5) didn’t allow a base runner after Abraham Toro’s bloop RBI single in the second inning that right fielder Andrew Vaughn appeared to lose briefly in the sun. The 11 strikeouts were one off his career high, and he allowed just three hits.
Seattle’s only run was unearned thanks to a passed ball. Lynn has allowed three earned runs total in his past four starts.
The consecutive batters retired streak reached 19 until Julio Rodríguez singled off Kendall Graveman with two outs in the eighth. Liam Hendriks allowed two singles and a walk in the ninth, including J.P. Crawford’s two-out single to score Mitch Haniger. But Hendriks struck out pinch-hitter Adam Frazier to finish off his 30th save.
Andrus’ home run was one of two blemishes in an otherwise strong outing by Seattle starter Marco Gonzales. A.J. Pollock also hit a solo home run for the White Sox.
Yankees 5, Twins 2 — At New York: Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending New York past Minnesota. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.
Blue Jays 7-8, Orioles 3-4 — At Baltimore: Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and Toronto defeated Baltimore to complete a sweep and widen its lead in the AL wild-card race. Toronto won the opener behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his first outing at Camden Yards since Baltimore traded him in July 2018.
Rays 4, Red Sox 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending Tampa Bay past Boston for its 12th win in 15 games. Tampa Bay stopped Boston’s five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore.
Astros 1, Rangers 0 — At Houston: Hunter Brown pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and relievers Byran Abreu, Hector Neris and Rafael Montero each had a hitless inning to preserve the win. The lone run scored on Martin Maldonado’s RBI single in the bottom of the second.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 6, Cardinals 0 — At St. Louis: Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league action since June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped by Joey Meneses and Washington. Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J. Abrams had four to back five shutout innings from Aníbal Sánchez (2-5). Washington, which has the worst record in the majors, has won three in a row.
Brewers 6, Rockies 4 — At Denver: Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for Milwaukee helping Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600. Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with Milwaukee trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth.
