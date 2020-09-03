Joey Votto’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Shogo Akiyama with the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3, on Wednesday night in Cincinnati.
Facing Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), Akiyama and Curt Casali walked with one out and Votto delivered a sharp line drive to right to send Akiyama sliding across the plate and extend his hitting streak to six games.
The Cardinals had loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas to escape.
The Reds avoided a three-game sweep to finish 3-4 on a homestand against the Cubs and Cardinals, two of the teams they’re chasing in the NL Central.
One night after the Reds needed five relievers and an infielder to pitch during a 16-2 loss, an efficient Tyler Mahle turned in a season-high seven innings. Mahle yielded four hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
Phillies 3, Nationals 0 — At Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler tossed three-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings to outpitch Max Scherzer, and Jay Bruce hit a solo homer to lead Philadelphia. Neil Walker was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Phillies, who’ve won eight of nine and three in a row to go two games over .500 for the first time since they were 79-77 last Sept. 24.
Rockies 9, Giants 6 — At Denver: Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as Colorado bounced back from a battering to beat San Francisco. The Giants pounded Colorado, 23-5, the previous day.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Lourdes Gurriel homered and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six solid innings to lead Toronto. After Miami’s Sixto Sanchez got through the first four innings on 43 pitches, Gurriel snapped the rookie right-hander’s 11-inning scoreless string with a two-run shot for a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Gurriel drove Sanchez’s 0-1 slider over the left-center wall.
Mets 9, Orioles 4 — At Baltimore: Michael Conforto went 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs, and Pete Alonso hit a lengthy solo shot as New York snapped a five-game losing streak. Conforto matched his career high in hits with a two-run homer in the first inning, RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh, and a run-scoring single in the eighth. His first double made it 3-2, and New York padded the advantage as part of a 14-hit attack.
Braves 7, Red Sox 5 — At Boston: Marcell Ozuna hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie, and Adam Duvall followed suit an inning later as Atlanta improved to 22-14.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 5, Royals 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Triston McKenzie struck out six and allowed just three hits in six innings to earn the victory. He got all the offense he needed in the second inning, when Tyler Naquin belted a two-run home run to break a scoreless tie.
Astros 2, Rangers 1 — At Houston: Michael Brantley hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, and Houston hung on to win. Christian Javier allowed only two hits, including a Isiah Kiner-Falefa home run, in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win.
Rays 5, Yankees 2 — At New York: Randy Arozarena and Mike Brosseau belted two-run home runs in the top of the first inning, and Tampa Bay held on to beat New York. Brosseau hit a second homer in the fourth, and Clint Frazier went deep for the Yankees.