Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque) — The senior outfielder played a pivotal role in Western Dubuque winning the first state softball championship in program history on Friday. She made a running basket catch, then threw out a runner at the plate in the sixth inning to help preserve a 3-1 victory over Boone in the 4A title game. This season, Horsfield led the state with 77 runs scored, 82 hits and 74 singles while leading the Bobcats with a .547 batting average.
Logan Runde (Dubuque Hempstead) — The senior right-handed pitcher earned both wins as the Mustangs blanked Bettendorf, 10-0, and North Scott, 2-1, to win the Iowa Class 4A Substate 5 championship and earn a second straight berth in the state tournament. The Iowa Western Community College recruit is 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings this season. Opponents hit just .174 against him. Offensively, Runde leads the Mustangs with 39 RBIs while hitting .421 (48-for-114) with 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs.
Aaron Savary (Dubuque Wahlert) — The junior right-handed pitcher struck out 13 and allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort in leading the Golden Eagles to a 5-1 victory over Independence in the Class 3A Substate 3 championship game and a berth in the state tournament. In his first start of the postseason, Savary pitched a six-inning perfect game and struck out seven in a 10-0 win over Vinton-Shellsburg. He is 8-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 59 innings of work this season. He has walked just 13 batters and opponents are hitting .130 against him.