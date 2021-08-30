MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension on Sunday, securing the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.
Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause (150) has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith (129).
According to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being announced, the new contract is worth $64 million with a little more than $26 million guaranteed. That will put Smith safely among the top five highest-paid safeties in the NFL, with Seattle’s Jamal Adams at the top of the annual average values.
Prior to the signing, Smith was in the final year of his deal with a salary cap hit slightly above $10 million. At age 32, the new contract ought to ensure he’ll stay with the Vikings as long as he’s on the field. No one from the team was available to the media on Sunday. Smith was scheduled to address reporters on Monday.
The New Orleans Saints are planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club wasn’t discussing its plans publicly. The Saints are supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the New York Jets from the Houston Texans on Sunday for a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season on Aug. 19 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Shaq Lawson has 20 1/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL. Dobbins left the Ravens’ preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury, and coach John Harbaugh said only that the former Ohio State star would be evaluated. The news Sunday is a blow for Baltimore, which led the NFL in rushing last season.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard encountered another hurdle in his recovery from Tommy John surgery Sunday when he was scratched from a rehab start because he tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the test result. New York manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that Syndergaard had a “non-baseball-related injury.” He did confirm that Syndergaard has been vaccinated.
GOLF
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge. The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Rasmus Højgaard fired a 7-under round of 63 to win the European Masters on Sunday by one stroke from Bernd Wiesberger, who made double bogey at the 18th after hitting into green-side water.
Wiesberger, who is on the fringes of selection for Europe’s Ryder Cup team next month, hit his tee shot at the par-4 18th into a bunker then found water with his second shot. The Austrian player took a six and carded a 65 to fall into second place in the tournament at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club.
MOTOR SPORTS
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix when it was finally called off Sunday after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time. The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner, who needed to complete only two laps to win.
Red Bull driver Verstappen was leading from Williams driver George Russell and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on Lap 4 when the restarted race ended after roughly 10 minutes with rain still lashing down.