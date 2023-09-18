NAPA, Calif. — Sahith Theegala finally captured his first PGA Tour title on Sunday, building a big lead early and closing with a 4-under 68 in the Fortinet Championship to win by two shots over S.H. Kim.

With nearly three dozen family members and friends from Southern California cheering him on, Theegala started at Silverado with a two-shot lead and birdied three of the opening five holes. No one got close to him the rest of the way.

