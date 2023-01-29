Hurts-Purdy Rematch Football
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Nov. 9, 2019. Jalen Hurts and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Purdy and Iowa State, 42-41, in their last meeting in college.

 Sue Ogrocki The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy could be primed for a shootout in the NFC championship game.

It’s the first time Hurts — the league MVP finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles — and Purdy, the “ Mr. Irrelevant “ rookie sensation for the San Francisco 49ers, have matched up in the NFL. And it’s a doozy, with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.

