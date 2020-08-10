T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins, 2-1, in round-robin play in Toronto on Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a first-round matchup against the New York Islanders.
Boston, which won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team during the NHL regular season that was cut short in March, lost all three of its seeding games and fell to fourth in the East. The Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round in a rematch of the 2019 East final.
Blue Jackets 3, Maple Leafs 0 — At Toronto: Zach Werenski, Liam Foudy and Nick Foligno scored goals, and Columbus beat Toronto in Game 5 of their qualifying series, ensuring neither hub host team advanced past the qualifying round.
Stars 2, Blues 1 (SO) — At Edmonton, Alberta: Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Dallas beat St. Louis to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.