LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made pitching a priority in advance of the trade deadline, announced Friday that they’ve acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
The NL West-leading Dodgers will send outfielder Trayce Thompson, pitcher Nick Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure to the White Sox.
Lynn has been mostly underwhelming this season. The 36-year-old right-hander is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and leads the American League in earned runs (79) and home runs allowed (28).
But Lynn has 139 strikeouts in 115 innings and 10.9 per nine innings. In June, Lynn struck out 16 in a game against Seattle, setting a major-league mark for most strikeouts in a game by a pitcher with an ERA above 6.00.
He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 2021 and shortly after signed a $38 million, two-year contract extension that included a club option.
Astros acquire Graveman from White Sox
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the White Sox Friday in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee.
General manager Dana Brown announced the trade that brought the right-handed Graveman back to Houston after he spent the last two months of the 2021 season with the Astros.
Graveman was 3-4 with eight saves and a 3.48 ERA in 45 appearances for the White Sox this season. In his first stint with the Astros after a trade from Seattle, he had a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.
MLB suspends Cardinals’ Mikolas, Marmol
NEW YORK — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was suspended for one game and fined as a result of Mikolas’ actions Thursday night. Mikolas appealed his penalties, while Marmol served his suspension Friday night against the Cubs.
Yankees activate Judge off IL
BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list on Friday before they open a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.
Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Fla., and returned to New York after that, manager Aaron Boone said.
FOOTBALL
Packers release S Garvin
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.
Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Miami, appeared in 38 games and made one start over three seasons with the Packers. He played 14 games last season and assisted on eight tackles. His lone start came in 2021.
Burrow could miss ‘couple weeks’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain, coach Zac Taylor said Friday. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of Thursday’s practice. He rode off the field in a cart.
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigned Friday after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving. According to Lincoln police records, Wager was stopped Wednesday and cited for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test and having an open container.
AUTO RACING
CW to become home of Xfinity Series
The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home. NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend. That 2025 season will mark the first time that every Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television.
GOLF
Alker takes lead at Senior British Open
BRIDGEND, Wales — Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.
Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl. Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.