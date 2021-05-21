KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Amid the wind and the havoc at Kiawah Island, there was a semblance of simplicity to the way Corey Conners navigated his way around the Ocean Course for a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the PGA Championship.
He birdied all the par 5s. He made a couple of long putts for birdie. He dropped only one shot. The scorecard alone made it look like a walk on the beach.
It just didn’t feel that way.
“I’d say it’s impossible to be stress-free around this golf course,” Conners said. “You can’t fall asleep out there on any holes. It’s very challenging. I was fortunate to have a good day. Made it as least stressful as possible on myself.”
With a stiff wind into his face for his last five holes, the 29-year-old Canadian played the tough closing stretch in 2 under, one of those birdies a 55-foot putt from just short of the green.
He led by two shots over a half-dozen players. That group included Brooks Koepka, who started his day with a double bogey and stayed largely out of trouble the rest of the way; and Cameron Davis, who overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole.
Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise and Sam Horsfield also were at 69. The seven players to break 70 were the fewest for the opening round of the PGA Championship since there were five at Hazeltine in 2002.
“I definitely knew in my preparation that it was possible to have a decent round out here and shoot a 5-, 6-under par round,” Conners said. “So kind of started the day thinking, ‘Why not me?’ There’s birdies to be had.”
Cubs place Heyward on injured list
CHICAGO — The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.
Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games.
Chicago also recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa before its series finale against the Nationals. The 30-year-old Martini is beginning his second stint with the team this season.
MLB suspends Twins’ Duffey, Baldelli
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was suspended for three games and manager Rocco Baldelli received a one-game ban Thursday for intentionally throwing behind Yermín Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox in a sequence of events that sparked a debate on the importance of the unwritten rules of baseball.
Baldelli will miss the second game of the Twins’ makeup doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Jacob deGrom cleared another hurdle in his return from right side tightness. The Mets ace pitched three scoreless innings in a start with the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday against the Palm Beach Cardinals. DeGrom’s outing with the Mets’ Low-A affiliate lasted 41 pitches (30 thrown for strikes) and he notched eight strikeouts.
FOOTBALL
Nebraska, Northwestern to meet in Ireland
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern will play Nebraska in Ireland to open the 2022 football season.
The schools said Thursday that the game is set for Aug. 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That’s where the Cornhuskers were supposed to open the 2021 season against Illinois, but the game was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Wildcats and Huskers originally were scheduled to play Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, but will travel to Ireland instead. Northwestern will be the home team.
Washington cuts longtime RT Moses
WASHINGTON — Morgan Moses was released by Washington on Thursday, a surprising decision to cut ties with one of the organization’s longest-tenured players even in light of offseason additions. Moses started every game of every season at right tackle for Washington the past six years, playing through injury and anchoring that side of the offensive line along with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff through many other personnel changes. The 39-year-old is a free agent effective immediately.
BASKETBALL
Hawks’ Reddish to miss opening round
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles. The team said Thursday that Reddish has expanded his rehabilitation to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice.
TENNIS
Pro tennis returning to California desert
The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after the tennis tournament was knocked out of its usual March dates this year and last because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-week tournament featuring the men’s and women’s pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tournament director Tommy Haas said Thursday that dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules, expected sometime in June.