Illinois St Wisconsin Football
Buy Now

Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen (0) gets past Illinois State’s Dillon Gearhart (16) for a 96-yard touchdown run during the first half Saturday night in Madison, Wis. The Badgers opened the season with a 38-0 victory.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin teammates John Torchio and Braelon Allen created a couple of truly memorable moments in an otherwise forgettable season-opening matchup.

Allen had a 96-yard touchdown scamper for the longest run from scrimmage in program history and Torchio had the school’s longest interception return as the 18th-ranked Badgers trounced Championship Subdivision program Illinois State, 38-0, on Saturday night.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.