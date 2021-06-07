Ron Klein won an IMCA Late Model feature at Dubuque Speedway for the second time this season on Sunday night.
He held off Luke Merfeld, of Dubuque, for the checkers in the 25-lap race and his first feature win since May 9. Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa; Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa; and Bobby Hansen, of Center Point, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
In the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature, Dubuque’s Jason Schueller snapped Matt Gansen’s three-week winning streak. Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, finished second, followed by Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa; Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa; and Dustin Wilwert, of Dubuque.
Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa, won his first 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature of the season at Dubuque. The top five also included Matt Fulton, of Muscatine, Iowa; Matt Stagman, of Shullsburg, Wis.; Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa; and Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill.
Daniel Wauters, of Tipton, Iowa, won his second straight 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature and his third of the seven-week season. Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa, finished second, followed by Tyler Ball, of Independence, Iowa; Jackson Vsetecka, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa; and Matt Bennett, of Shullsburg, Wis.
The six-lap IMCA Sport Compact feature went to Jay Crabill, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dale Schwamman, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, claimed the 10-lap Sharp Mini Late Model feature.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 8, Holy Cross 0 (5 innings) — At Farley, Iowa: Max Pins went 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple, and Hunter Westhoff pitched a four-hitter as the Hawks won in the first round of their own tournament after taking the Bellevue tournament title Saturday night. Tony Anstoetter tripled and Alex Vaassen doubled for Farley, which will play Placid or Monticello in the second round.
Worthington 10, Bernard 8 — At Farley, Iowa: Shawn Deutmeyer went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Russ Bolibaugh homered and drove in two runs, and Nick Casey knocked in a pair to lead the Cardinals in the Farley Tournament opener. They will play Balltown in the second round. Devin Hurdle went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Bernard.
Balltown 5, Zwingle 2 — At Farley, Iowa: Charlie Jaeger doubled and picked up the pitching win in the Farley Tournament. Isaac Evans went 3-for-4 to lead Zwingle.
Budweisers 10, Rickardsville 6 — At Farley, Iowa: Mike Coughlin and Danny Rodgers had three hits apiece, and Rodgers homered in support of winning pitcher Spencer Radabaugh in the Farley Tournament win. The Buds scored two runs in five separate innings and will play either Bellevue or Epworth in the second round.
Peosta 17, Dubuque Packers 6 — At Dubuque: Payton Quagliano, Greg Bennett, Matt Hirsch and Nolan Baumhover collected three hits each as the Cubs rapped out 20 hits. Nate Ramler added two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, and Quinn Baumhover also drove in three.
PREP BASEBALL
Dyersville Beckman 8-10, Don Bosco 6-3 — At Gilbertville, Iowa: Luke Sigwarth went 3-for-4, while Nick Offerman, Lane Kramer and Bryce Boekholder collected two hits each in the opener for Beckman on Saturday. In the second game, Nick Schmidt and Nate Offerman had two hits each in support of winning pitcher Owen Huehnergarth, who allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings.