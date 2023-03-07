B10 Ohio St Iowa Basketball

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder (center) hoists the trophy with help from guard Caitlin Clark after they defeated Ohio State, 105-72, in the Big Ten tournament championship game Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark chased down her 10th rebound for Iowa with 5:18 left in the game and flashed a knowing grin, her 10th career triple-double secured.

The Hawkeyes were all smiles all afternoon. Their second straight Big Ten Tournament title was locked up early.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.