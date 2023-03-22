EUGENE, Ore. — Max Klesmit scored 18 points, Chucky Hepburn made a 3-pointer with 55.4 seconds remaining and Wisconsin defeated Oregon 61-58 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Wisconsin (20-14) advances to the semifinals in Las Vegas against North Texas on March 28.

