MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks team members will join other NBA players who plan to put messages for social change on the back of their jerseys once games resume at the end of the month.
Both Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton will substitute “Black Lives Matter” for their names on their jerseys.
“I think it’s the most important thing for people to realize,” Middleton said Monday. “That our lives do matter. That’s why I went with it.”
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, and other players have another plan.
“On the back of my jersey is gonna be ‘Equality,’” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what we decided, a majority of the team. So that’s what me and Thanasis are going to wear on the back of our jersey.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer supports the jersey messages.
“I think a lot of our players will do it,” Budenholzer said. “I think it’s very important for our league, for our entire organization, that we continue to have this conversation. That we keep fighting for social equality, social justice. It’s very important.”
FOOTBALL
Chiefs, Jones agree to $85M extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches.
The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The Chiefs have not yet announced the extension.
Eagles sign Pro Bowler Peters
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard.
The 38-year-old Peters enters his 17th season in the NFL and 12th in Philadelphia. He’ll replace three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles tendon last month and will miss the season.
BASEBALL
Source: 10 MLB umps opt out of season
About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus. Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the decisions on Tuesday.
There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over. Umpires who are deemed at risk — either for their age, health situation or other issues — and opt out will continue to get paid. Umps get their salaries over 12 months and have already been paid through April.
Braves add Puig on 1-year deal
ATLANTA — Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not official until Puig passes a physical. The agreement helps the Braves address a depth problem in their outfield.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks’ de Haan misses practice
CHICAGO — Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan missed practice Tuesday because of a family emergency and coach Jeremy Colliton said he isn’t sure when he will return.
The 29-year-old de Haan is coming back from right shoulder surgery in December. He was acquired in a June 2019 trade with Carolina.
There was no further word on goaltender Corey Crawford, who wasn’t seen at practice for the second straight day.
NHL announces Lindsey Award finalists
NEW YORK — NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday.
The trophy goes to the league’s most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. None of them have won the award before.
Islanders sign Sorokin to $2M deal
The New York Islanders locked up their goaltender of the future on Tuesday, signing Ilya Sorokin to a $2 million contract for next season. The deal includes $1 million in salary and a $1 million bonus. A day earlier, the Islanders signed Sorokin to an entry-level deal for the remainder of this season even though he’s not eligible to play.