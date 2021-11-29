Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.
Tom Brady led the Buccaneers (8-3) on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking drive after getting the ball back with 3:29 to go. Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three scores. He also caught Brady’s only touchdown pass.
The defending Super Bowl champs have won two straight overall while Brady improved to 16-4 all time against the Colts in his first appearance against Indy with Tampa Bay.
Indy (6-6) had a chance to force overtime when Isaiah Rodgers returned the kickoff 71 yards to the Bucs 32-yard line with 10 seconds left. But Carson Wentz’s first pass to Jack Doyle fell incomplete and former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir picked off Wentz near the goal line as time expired.
The difference was turnovers. Tampa Bay converted its first three takeaways into 17 points — two taking away Colts scoring chances.
Bengals 41, Steelers 10 — At Cincinnati: Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled for a score and passed for another one and the Bengals swept the season series for the first time since 2009. The Steelers (5-5-1) are winless in their past three games. The Bengals (7-4), dominated by Pittsburgh for so many years, have stamped themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.
Patriots 36, Titans 13 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes, New England’s defense forced four turnovers and the Patriots earned their sixth straight win. The victory snapped New England’s two-game skid against the Titans. The Patriots hadn’t beaten Tennessee since former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel took over as coach in 2018. New England (8-4) improved to 6-1 against AFC opponents this season.
Giants 13, Eagles 7 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: The Giants’ defense rose up to intercept Jalen Hurts three times and held Philadelphia to a season-low in points in beating the error-prone Eagles. Daniel Jones hit Philadelphia native Chris Myarick with a 1-yard score and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 39 yards as the Giants (4-7) somewhat responded to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett by ending the Eagles’ two-game winning streak.
Dolphins 33, Panthers 10 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career. Newton finished with 92 yards passing, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It all added up to a quarterback rating of 5.8, by far the worst of his career.
Falcons 21, Jaguars 14 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from an ankle injury, and the Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks. The Falcons (5-6) managed just a field goal in their previous two games, lopsided losses to Dallas and New England in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times and failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987.
Jets 21, Texans 14 — At Houston: Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown in his return from a sprained right knee, helping the Jets snap a three-game skid. Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick in April who missed the last four games, was rusty early and threw an interception, but put the Jets (3-8) on top with a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter.
Broncos 28, Chargers 13 — At Denver: Rookie Patrick Surtain II picked off Justin Herbert twice, returning the second one 70 yards for a touchdown. The Broncos’ big win sets up a showdown for the AFC West lead next weekend in Kansas City, where the game between Denver (6-5) and the Chiefs (7-4) already was flexed to Sunday night.