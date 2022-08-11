LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand.
It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices.
Smith has been a “hold-in” since training camp began with negotiations on a new deal apparently at a standstill.
Placing him on the physically unable to perform list allowed him to attend meetings and workouts at Halas Hall without being fined for missing practices.
Smith, who does not have an agent, accused the Bears of not negotiating in good faith in a statement on Tuesday. He said the front office led by new general manager Ryan Poles has made take-it-or-leave-it offers since talks began in April that would be “bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it.”
Watson scheduled to start preseason opener
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s debut for the Browns is tentative and subject to change.
The same is true for his first season in Cleveland.
Watson is scheduled to start the exhibition opener — his first game action since 2020 — at Jacksonville on Friday while the quarterback waits to see if the NFL succeeds in keeping him off the field for the entire season.
The three-time Pro Bowler is facing a potential year-long suspension and fine from the league for alleged sexual misconduct against two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans.
Broncos sport NFL’s richest ownership group
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league’s most diverse ownership group.
Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group which was welcomed into the NFL fraternity this week, are either women or minorities.
Walmart heir Rob Walton said Wednesday that his son-in-law, Greg Penner, will serve as CEO of the team. Penner, in turn, said he’ll soon hire a team president.
Bengals’ Burrow still healing, return uncertain
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp.
The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has been observing practice from a golf cart or scooter. He drew a hearty cheer from fans at a recent practice when he picked up a football and tossed it around.
Browns’ Grant tears achillies, placed on IR
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after tests confirmed he tore his left Achilles tendon during practice. Grant will miss the season, forcing the Browns to find another option to fix their lackluster return game. The 5-foot-6 Grant was signed as a free agent in the offseason to handle punt and kickoff returns.
BASEBALL
Struggling Tigers fire GM Al Avila
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers’ disappointing season cost Al Avila his job.
Avila was fired as Detroit’s general manager on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance.
Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central.
AUTO RACING
Kurt Busch to miss 4th consecutive race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms.
Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
BASKETBALL
Bryant photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant was one of the most photogenic sports figures in Los Angeles, and images of him seen by millions around the world — smiling in victory, grimacing in agony — keep his memory alive.
But some photos of him should never be seen, his widow says, and she’s seeking unspecified millions in compensation for snapshots taken of the NBA star’s corpse that were circulated after he was killed in a helicopter crash with their daughter and seven others in 2020.
Vanessa Bryant’s invasion of privacy trial against the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments began Wednesday in a U.S. District Court just over a mile from where Kobe Bryant played most of his career with the Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.