Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-2, on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Dansby Swanson had two hits and Yan Gomes drove in two runs as Chicago closed out a 6-4 homestand. The Cubs won the last three games of their four-game set against the Cardinals.
Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third. Continuing his hot stretch, the 2019 NL MVP is batting .381 (43 for 113) with 24 RBIs in 31 games since returning from a bruised knee on June 15.
Nolan Arenado had three hits and Dylan Carlson had a pair of RBI singles for the disappointing Cardinals, who could be one of baseball’s most active sellers ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Jordan Montgomery (6-8) allowed seven runs, five earned, and six hits in six innings in his first loss since June 3. He went 4-0 with a 1.47 ERA over his previous seven starts. Montgomery committed a costly two-out error in the first, dropping Ian Happ’s soft comebacker. Bellinger then connected for his 14th homer, a 403-foot shot to the basket in center.
The Cubs broke it open with five runs in the third. Swanson singled in Seiya Suzuki, and consecutive doubles by Gomes and Trey Mancini plated three more runs.
Nationals 6, Giants 1 — At Washington: Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years. Riley Adams homered and MacKenzie Gore (6-7) threw five shutout innings for Washington, which completed its first sweep since taking two games from Toronto in August 2021.
Reds 7, Diamondbacks 3 — At Cincinnati: Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Reds finish the three-game sweep.
Marlins 3, Rockies 2 (10 innings) — At Miami: Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 5, White Sox 4 (12 innings) — At Minneapolis: Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to cap a late rally by the Twins that secured a series sweep over the White Sox. Jesse Scholtens (1-3) loaded the bases with nobody out before enticing Christian Vázquez to hit a 2-0 fastball into a shortstop-to-home-to-first double play. That left a runner on third for Jeffers, who lifted the Twins (53-48) to a three-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central for their largest margin in more than five weeks.
Astros 3, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Mauricio Dubón homered with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Houston to the victory. Yainer Diaz connected for his 11th homer for the Astros, who have won four of five and remain three games back of the AL West-leading Rangers.
Orioles 5, Rays 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O’Hearn homered as AL East-leading Baltimore took three of four in a weekend series. The Orioles have a two-game lead over the Rays after winning for the 12th time in 15 games.
Yankees 8, Royals 5 — At New York: Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4-for-4 as the Yankees completed their third series sweep of the season. Gleyber Torres’ two-run homer sparked New York’s four-run first inning against Jordan Lyles (1-12).
Blue Jays 4, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, and Toronto closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam.
Phillies 8, Guardians 5 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning single and flashed more solid defense in his second career start at first base, leading Philadelphia to the victory.
INTERLEAGUE
Angels 7, Pirates 5 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Angels wrapped up a strong homestand.
Rangers 8, Dodgers 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each hit a two-run double, and the Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam. Heim cut LA’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the first before RBI singles from Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung put Texas in front in the second.
Braves 4, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Atlanta star Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, ending Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance. Albies’ 407-foot shot to left-center on a first-pitch sinker from Elvis Peguero (1-3) ended a string of 28 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings by Brewers relievers.
Tigers 3, Padres 1 — At Detroit: Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Tigers avoided a weekend sweep.
Red Sox 6, Mets 1 — At Boston: Boston scored four runs in the third, and Rafael Devers homered in the seventh in the win.