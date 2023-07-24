Cardinals Cubs Baseball
Buy Now

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-2, on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Dansby Swanson had two hits and Yan Gomes drove in two runs as Chicago closed out a 6-4 homestand. The Cubs won the last three games of their four-game set against the Cardinals.

Recommended for you

Tags