Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs survived a superlative first start by rookie Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with a 23-20 victory at Los Angeles.
Butker’s winner was his third field goal of the day and his second from 58 yards, which tied a Chiefs record for distance. He nailed a 30-yarder on the final play of regulation.
In overtime, Butker sent the ball through the uprights from 53 yards, but KC was called for a false start. Then the Chargers called timeout, giving him a rehearsal kick from 58 that he also made before the one that counted.
Patrick Mahomes completed less than half of his passes in the first half for only the third time in his career but rallied to finish 27 of 47 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill (five catches, 99 yards) and Travis Kelce (nine receptions, 90 yards) each had TD receptions.
Playing their first game at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers (1-1) won the coin toss in overtime but went three-and-out. The Chiefs (2-0) got the ball at their 21 and went 39 yards in 13 plays.
Steelers 26, Broncos 21 —At Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by Denver. The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. They didn’t secure the win until safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go.
Cowboys 40, Falcons 39 — At Arlington, Texas: Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired after Dallas recovered an onside kick, and the Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to win coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.
49ers 31, Jets 13 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Raheem Mostert ran for an 80-yard touchdown on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two TD passes — before both players sat out the second half with injuries.
Buccaneers 31, Panthers 13 — At Tampa, Fla.: Tom Brady got his first win with the Buccaneers, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception. With another recent acquisition, Leonard Fournette, rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, Brady rebounded from a less-than-stellar debut for his new team to avoid starting a season with consecutive losses for the first time in a 21-year career.
Bills 31, Dolphins 28 —At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs. Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
Titans 33, Jaguars 30 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left. Gostkowski, who hit the left upright on an extra point, also made a 51-yarder at the end of the first half after an ugly performance in the opener.
Rams 37, Eagles 19 — At Philadelphia: Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee. Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee, and the Rams jumped to a 21-3 lead minutes into the second quarter.
Ravens 33, Texans 16 — At Houston: Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, Mark Ingram ran for a TD and the Ravens added a score on defense. The victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight in the regular season, the longest streak in the NFL since since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15.
Cardinals 30, Washington 15 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Kyler Murray threw for 286 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores. The Cardinals were dominant in their push to a 2-0 record, jumping to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.