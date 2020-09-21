News in your town

Stanley Cup Final: Slow-starting Lightning seek early spark vs Stars in Game 2

Kickoff 2020: Wisconsin hybrid league kicks off this week

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Sports briefs: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

Wrigleyville struggles to stay open during pandemic

Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test

Prep football: Koelker's wild punt return lifts Beckman in crazy rivalry battle with Cascade

California cool, Matthew Wolff takes detour to US Open lead

Dallas Stars beat Lightning in Game 1 of Stanley Cup

Sports in brief: Illinois families protest governor's sports ban

NFL: Robinson expects to stay with Bears for rest of season

Local & area roundup: Mustangs run 3rd at Heartland Classic

Prep football notebook: Hempstead right in hunt for MVC title

TH Sports Coming Events

Book, No. 7 Notre Dame run by USF 52-0 to extend home streak

Michigan-Ohio State finale highlights 3rd Big Ten schedule

College football roundup: Trevor Lawrence throws 3 TD passes, No. 1 Clemson rolls

Boys prep cross country: Traditional powers reload

Girls prep cross country: Martensen back to defend state title

NFL: Packers wary of Lions after uncomfortable sweep last season

NFL: Taylor takes hand off as Colts, Vikings try to bounce back

NFL: Bears look to build on opener, Giants seek 1st win for Judge

College football: Clarke debuts Year 2 with shutout loss

Prep football: 'Do-it-all' DeSollar leads WD to win

MLB roundup: Cardinals sweep Pirates

College football: Today's preview capsules

Sports in brief: Lions' Golladay, Packers' Clarke out for Sunday

College athletics: WIAC suspends all sports through Dec. 31

Reed takes the lead as the real US Open gets started

Local & area roundup: WIAA announces new pandemic-related accommodations

USHL: Cedar Rapids, Madison suspend operations for upcoming season

Prep football: Rams rout Washington

Prep football: Mustangs hold tough with 20-13 win at Cedar Falls

Prep football: Bellevue cancels games after positive coronavirus tests

