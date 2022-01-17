Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons, 135-108, on Sunday in Detroit.
Booker, from Grand Rapids, made 11 of his first 14 shots from the field. He said he had 40-50 friends and family at the game after having numerous guests when the Suns played in Indiana on Friday night.
McGee, from Flint, also had a large contingent of family and friends at the game. He was 9 for 10, taking over after Suns starting center DeAndre Ayton left in the first quarter because of a sprained ankle.
Cameron Payne also had 20 points for Phoenix, shooting 8 of 12. The Suns have won the first three games on their four-game trip and six of seven to improve to 33-9. The are an NBA-best 16-4 on the road.
Rockets 118, Kings 112 —At Sacramento, Calif.: Christian Wood had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Eric Gordon made a clutch bucket with 12.5 seconds left and Houston beat Sacramento to split a two-game set. Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and seven assists to help the Rockets rebound from a 126-114 loss Friday night in Sacramento.
Timberwolves 119, Warriors 99 — At Minneapolis: Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota past the worn-out Warriors, who played without star Steph Curry after he hurt his hand Friday night.
Jazz 125, Nuggets 102 — At Denver: Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his return to Utah’s lineup, and Donovan Mitchell added 31 points for the Jazz.