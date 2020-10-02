CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are counting on Yu Darvish to help them avoid a playoff sweep by the Miami Marlins.
They are going to have to wait another day to see if Darvish can deliver.
Game 2 of the NL wild-card series between the Cubs and Marlins was postponed Thursday because there was rain in the forecast.
Miami was taking batting practice under sunny skies when the game was pushed back. The teams will meet today, with rookie Sixto Sánchez pitching for the Marlins. If Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday. Miami won, 5-1, in the opener on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old Darvish was a steady presence for the Cubs throughout the pandemic-shortened season, joining the NL Cy Young Award conversation. A four-time All-Star with Texas, he tied Cleveland’s Shane Bieber for the major league lead with eight wins and was second in the NL to Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer with a 2.01 ERA.
“Last year, you could really see it click for him, just kind of getting after it a little bit and not being so fine,” veteran Jon Lester said. “I think he felt comfortable with where he was at, physically, getting situated here in Chicago. You could really see him go out there with a peace of mind and just compete and pitch. When you allow a person with how much talent he has to do that, you’re seeing what you could get.”
The Cubs are getting exactly what they expected when they signed Darvish to a $126 million, six-year deal prior to the 2018 season. It just took longer than anticipated.
FOOTBALL
Vikings reopen facilities after no positive testsThe Minnesota Vikings reopened their headquarters for team activities on Thursday, following another morning of zero positive COVID-19 test results four days after playing a Tennessee Titans team that experienced the NFL’s first outbreak.
The Vikings announced their resumption of practice shortly after the league postponed Tennessee’s home game on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Titans, who were hoping to be allowed back in their building early next week, have had confirmed cases in five players and seven members of the organization over the past five days.
Minnesota plays at Houston on Sunday, a game between two of the NFL’s six 0-3 teams that remains on track for now. Vikings coaches took their strategizing for the Texans home on Tuesday, which is already a day off for the players unless they need injury treatment. Then instead of taking the field to install the game plan for the week on Wednesday, players discussed it virtually with the coaches via video conference.
NFL moves Titans-Steelers to later in season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL postponed Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement Thursday came one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”
On Tuesday, the Titans (3-0) placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.
Ex-NFL star’s effort to toss sentence rejectedNEW ORLEANS — Disgraced former NFL star Darren Sharper’s latest effort to have his 18-year federal sentence tossed out in a drug and sexual assault case involving multiple women was rejected Thursday by a federal appeals court judge.
Sharper had gone to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a U.S. district judge rejected the claim that he was not adequately advised by his previous lawyers on the consequences of his 2015 guilty plea.
The federal conspiracy and drug charges involved his drugging of two women so he could rape them. His sentencing judge said similar allegations involve as many as 16 victims in multiple states.
Sharper, a defensive back who was part of the Saints team that won the 2010 Super Bowl, retired from the league in 2011. He was working as an NFL network analyst when women in several cities began telling police they had blacked out while drinking with him and woke up groggy to discover they had been sexually assaulted.
Falcons sign Fry with ailing Koo
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With Younghoe Koo hobbled by a groin injury, the Atlanta Falcons signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad as insurance heading into Monday night’s game at Green Bay.
Koo was injured during the warmup for last weekend’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He missed a field goal, an extra point and was not able to handle kickoffs.
Fry was originally signed by the Chicago Bears in 2019. He also has spent time with Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay but has not appeared in an NFL game.
BASKETBALL
76ers reportedly hire Doc Rivers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their coach.
Rivers reached a deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try and lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity.
Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Hawks coach donates to Innocence Project
ATLANTA — Continuing his pledge to work toward social and racial justice, Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and his wife Melissa will match up to $15,000 in donations to the Georgia Innocence Project.
The Pierces’ pledge applies to any donations made Friday in honor of Wrongful Conviction Day. Pierce became one of the NBA’s most outspoken advocates in the midst of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody. He plans to keep up his off-the-court efforts even as he looks ahead to his third season as the Hawks coach.