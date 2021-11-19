IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two-time Olympian Clarissa Chun has been named coach of the new Iowa women’s wrestling program, athletic director Gary Barta announced Thursday.
Iowa announced in September it would become the first school in a Power Five conference to start a women’s wrestling team.
The 40-year-old Chun was the 2008 world champion at 48 kilograms. She won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics and finished fifth in 2008 in Beijing, and has been an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team.
Chun, a four-time U.S. Open champion who competed in five world championships, will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame next year.
“It is a privilege to be a part of the Hawkeye brand,” Chun said. “With that comes great responsibility and high expectations. I am ready to meet those challenges and I am excited to build a winning program in Iowa City, Wrestling Town USA.”
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — While insisting Major League Baseball is focused on reaching a labor deal, Commissioner Rob Manfred signaled Thursday that owners likely will lock out players if the current contract expires Dec. 1 without a new agreement.
Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972-95, but there has been labor peace since a 7 1/2-month strike began in August 1994 and forced the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.
HOCKEY
USHL to investigate Omaha, games called off
OMAHA, Neb. — Players for a junior hockey team in Omaha have threatened to boycott the next three games and coaches and support staff have resigned in response to management’s budget cuts, the Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday.
The Omaha Lancers play in the United States Hockey League, the top junior league in the nation and a pathway to college hockey for many of its players, who are ages 16 to 21.
The USHL released a statement later Thursday postponing this weekend’s games and announcing an investigation.
The Lancers cut in half the budget for buying hockey sticks, team meals were inadequate, and a contract to use video scouting software was not renewed, former assistant coach Tate Maris told the World-Herald. At least two assistant coaches and the team’s athletic trainer have resigned, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.
GOLF
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Sebastian Munoz saw the tough weather conditions on the way to the RSM Classic and figured all he could do was keep his head down and make birdies. He wound up with a 10-under 60 to shatter his career round by six shots. He led by one stroke on a day of low scoring.
NAPLES, Fla — On a course she didn’t expect, Nelly Korda delivered the round she needed with a 6-under 66 that left her two shots behind Jeongeun Lee on Thursday and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year.
FOOTBALL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are having trouble getting healthy this week in preparation for their game at rival Minnesota. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) did not practice Thursday for the second straight day, though the three-time NFL MVP said this week he’s certain he’ll play Sunday against the Vikings. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), trying to make his way back from a torn ACL suffered late last season, has also not been practicing this week.
Bucs’ Brown accused of using fake vax card
TAMPA, Fla. — A Los Angeles chef who told a newspaper that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card also said the player owes him $10,000.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Steven Ruiz provided the newspaper with a screenshot of a July 2 text message exchange in which Brown’s girlfriend asked the former live-in chef if he could obtain Johnson & Johnson vaccination cards for the player.
Ruiz, who also claimed Brown owes him an uncollected debt of $10,000, told the newspaper he was unable to find a vaccination card for Brown. The chef added that a few weeks later he observed two vaccine cards on a dining room table that the receiver told him were purchased for the player and his girlfriend.
Zac Stacy, a former Jets running back, violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, punching her in the head and then throwing her against a television and their son’s chair. The woman said Stacy was visiting her and their five-month-old son, who can be seen in the video. The extremely graphic video was published by TMZ on Wednesday night.