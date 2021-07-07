IOWA CITY — Roy Marble, the Iowa basketball star of the 1980s who led the Hawkeyes to their only 30-win season, is among 10 former Iowa athletes who will be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in September.
The family of Marble, who died in 2015, voiced their disappointment when Iowa retired Luka Garza’s No. 55 jersey number in March because Marble had not received the same honor. Garza broke Marble’s 32-year-old career scoring record and was the Associated Press national player of the year.
Athletic director Gary Barta publicly apologized to Marble’s family for any hard feelings and said no disrespect was intended.
Marble led Iowa to 30 wins and an NCAA regional final in 1987 and to the Sweet 16 the next year. Many considered him the program’s best player ever. His No. 23 has not been retired.
The 10-person hall of fame class will be inducted Sept. 3, the night before the football team’s opener against Indiana. Iowa athletes who have earned at least one varsity letter and have been out of school at least 10 years are eligible for the hall.
Cockburn withdraws from NBA draft, but return to Illinois questionable
All-America center Kofi Cockburn has withdrawn his name from the July 29 NBA draft — but his return to Illinois for his junior season isn’t a done deal.
In an interview with ESPN, Cockburn confirmed a report Tuesday by Andrew Slater of Pro Insight that Cockburn is out of the draft but remains in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows him to talk to other schools or return to Illinois. One potential suitor is Kentucky, which Cockburn called “a serious option.”
Michigan’s Dickinson withdraws from draft
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season. He made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after DeVante’ Jones also chose to play for the Wolverines next season instead of keeping his name in the draft.
Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
ESPN takes Nichols off NBA Finals duty
PHOENIX — ESPN has replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor.
The network announced Tuesday that Malika Andrews would handle that role for the series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.
BASEBALL
Brewers acquire Tellez from Blue Jays
NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.
Tellez, 26, had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games. He hit 21 homers for Toronto in 2019.
White Sox place Grandal on injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — Catcher Yasmani Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox with a torn tendon in his left knee.
Grandal was injured during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Chicago estimated Grandal will be out approximately four to six weeks. Grandal was hitting just .188 as Chicago’s starting catcher, but he had a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games to go with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Athletics’ Olson joins Home Run Derby
HOUSTON — Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12. He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.
Hallion behind plate for All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Tom Hallion will be the plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field on July 13. Hallion, a 28-year major league veteran, was left field umpire for the 1992 All-Star Game in San Diego and second base umpire for the 2008 game at Yankee Stadium.
He will be joined by CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field).
FOOTBALL
Mahomes teams up with USA Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is teaming with USA Football to host three youth football coaching clinics across Missouri this summer while his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has provided grants to 15 youth football leagues. The collaboration between the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and USA Football was announced Monday.