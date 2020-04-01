The Lambeau Field dining staff that typically serves meals to Green Bay Packers players, coaches and personnel are instead preparing and delivering food throughout the community while the stadium is closed.
Packers officials said the Lambeau Field staff has given out 400 meals per week to feed local school district employees responsible for ensuring all students have lunch access and 1,000 meals per week to staffers at area health-care facilities.
Packers officials added that 5,000 protein bars and 3,500 protein shakes that had been stored for future player use have instead gone to local public schools to help feed students in the community. The Lambeau Field staff also has provided as many as 300 meals plus non-perishable food items to supporting area food pantries and shelters.
The Minnesota Vikings are steering their charitable foundation’s food truck to support community members disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vikings Table food truck is being used to help distribute free, nutritious meals to at-risk youth via a local food pantry. The goal is to provide 100 individually packaged meals each weekday over a two-week span, to be delivered to neighborhoods lacking transportation options or access to free meals being served at schools.
Bears finalize trade for Foles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears finalized a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on Tuesday. The Bears sent a 2020 compensatory fourth-round draft pick to Jacksonville in the trade agreed to two weeks ago. The Bears also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Source: Browns to sign DE Clayborn
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns plan to sign veteran free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Clayborn, a former Iowa star who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, has agreed to terms on a deal that includes another $1 million in incentives. The 31-year-old had four sacks in 15 games last season with the Falcons.
BASEBALL
MLB vets get $286K in advance pay
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole, Mike Trout and other veteran major leaguers will receive $4,775 per day in advance pay for the first 60 days of the season during the stoppage caused by the new coronavirus, a total of $286,500.
The daily total was obtained by The Associated Press after it was confirmed by Major League Baseball and the players’ association following their agreement last week on how to proceed during the stoppage. Less veteran players receive smaller amounts specified in the agreement: $16,500, $30,000 or $60,000, depending on the contract.
MLB extends support to minor leaguers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is extending its financial support to minor league players through May while suspending their contracts because of the coronavirus.
MLB announced March 19 that it was giving minor leaguers $400 weekly allowances through April 8, the day before the minor league season was scheduled to start. The commissioner’s office said Tuesday that minor leaguers will continue to receive those allowances and health benefits through May 31 or the minor league opening day.
Tommy John surgeries halted
GULF BREEZE, Fla. — Prominent orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews has temporarily halted Tommy John operations at his Florida medical center in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came Tuesday from his institute in Gulf Breeze. Some have questioned whether a reconstructive elbow surgery for a ballplayer is an essential procedure at this time.
Baseball Digest archive available free online
The magazine Baseball Digest has made its entire archive file — dating to its first issue in 1942 — available for free through July 15. Fans can access the archives by going to baseballdigestarchive.com/free and registering.
BASKETBALL
Lakers players clear quarantine
LOS ANGELES — Having finished their home quarantine, the Lakers announced Tuesday that none of their players have COVID-19 symptoms.
Two players tested positive two weeks ago after most of the team was administered tests while sitting in their cars in the parking lot of the Lakers’ facility in El Segundo. The Lakers did not disclose the names of those players, and they have not come forward. The team did say both players who tested positive displayed no symptoms.
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and Trae Young will lead a 16-player field of NBA players in an NBA 2K20 tournament airing on ESPN. The NBA, the players’ association and 2K announced the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Tuesday. Play begins Friday, and the winner of the week-long competition will receive a $100,000 donation to a coronavirus-related relief effort of their choice.
HOCKEY
Pietrangelo: Bouwmeester in good health
St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said teammate Jay Bouwmeester is in good health some seven weeks after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest.
Pietrangelo said he and his teammates have occasionally stopped in to see Bouwmeester while the NHL is on hiatus. He said he’s pleased to see Bouwmeester taking walks through their St. Louis-area neighborhood.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC champ Jones pleads guilty to 2nd DWI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones has pleaded guilty to his second drunken driving offense in New Mexico.
Court records show the 32-year-old mixed-martial arts fighter entered his plea Tuesday and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation. Jones also was ordered to complete a minimum of 90 days of out-patient treatment, pay maximum fines and fees, and complete community service.