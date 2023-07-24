Hervé Renard knows all about World Cup shocks. He also knows an early setback can be overcome in international soccer.
With that in mind, the France coach was not unduly concerned by his team’s 0-0 with Jamaica on Sunday in Sydney in one of the biggest surprises so far at the Women’s World Cup.
Renard led Saudi Arabia to a famous win against Argentina at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year, before Lionel Messi’s team rebounded and went on to lift the trophy for their country.
“I’ve already won competitions after drawing my first two games,” said the two-time Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach. “Let’s talk about the World Cup 2022. I don’t think that we should be getting ahead of ourselves.
“There are lots of people, lots of teams that start with the fanfare and are not there come the final and others are maybe slow to get out of the starting blocks.”
While there is no need for France to panic, this was still an unexpected result for the fifth-ranked team in the world and one of the tournament favorites.
Sweden 2, South Africa 1 — At Wellington, New Zealand: Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to lift Sweden in its Group G opener. The late goal denied underdog South Africa, which scored first and won the hearts of the crowd.
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0 — At Dunedin, New Zealand: Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading as the 2019 finalists began their tournament run. The win sets up the Netherlands for a rematch of the 2019 final against the United States. The U.S. won that final, 2-0.