Cody Bellinger had his third straight multi-hit game, scored twice and drove in a run as the Chicago Cubs beat the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves, 6-4, on Sunday at Wrigley Field for their sixth straight series win.
Dansby Swanson added a double and two RBIs against his former team, and Ian Happ drove in a pair of runs, helping the Cubs win for the 15th time in 19 games.
All-Star Justin Steele scuffled at times through 5 1/3 innings, and won his fourth straight start on a misty day at Wrigley Field. Mike Tauchman had two hits, scored two runs and threw out Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate from right field in the fifth to limit an Atlanta rally.
Atlanta’s Matt Olson hit his NL-leading 39th home run, a monster 453-foot blast to the top of Wrigley’s right-center bleachers, and finished with three RBIs. Ozzie Albies had three hits, including a double. Olson and Acuña and each had two hits.
Bellinger is 13-for-30 during an eight-game hitting streak. Steele (13-3) allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Pirates 4, Brewers 1 — At Milwaukee: Endy Rodriguez and Connor Joe homered to spoil the return of Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff after four months, leading Pittsburgh past the NL Central-leading Brewers. Woodruff (1-1) was activated off the 60-day injured list (right shoulder inflammation) on Sunday and was making his first start for the Brewers since April 7.
Rockies 1, Cardinals 0 — At St. Louis: Austin Gomber pitched out of trouble for six innings against his former team and Ezequiel Tovar had a sacrifice fly to lift Colorado over St. Louis. In a matchup of last-place clubs, the Rockies took two of three games and won a series in St. Louis for the first time since sweeping the Cardinals in June 2009.
Nationals 6, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs and the last-place Nationals finished a three-game sweep of Cincinnati. Over the last 50 seasons, the 23-year-old Richardson (0-1) is the only pitcher to allow a home run on the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats.
Dodgers 8, Padres 2 — At San Diego: Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run shot in the second, and Mookie Betts added a solo homer in the seventh for Los Angeles. Gary Sanchez and Jake Cronenworth went deep for San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 5, Guardians 3 — At Cleveland: Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single after Chicago tied it in the ninth inning on consecutive throwing errors by Cleveland rookie Bryan Rocchio, one day after a nasty benches-clearing brawl between the AL Central rivals. There was no carryover from Saturday night’s melee, triggered by a fight at second base between Chicago’s Tim Anderson and Cleveland’s José Ramírez.
Astros 9, Yankees 7 — At New York: Jake Meyers hit two long three-run homers and Houston beat New York after struggling Yankees starter Carlos Rodón exited early with another injury. Yordan Alvarez and Martín Maldonado also went deep to help Houston split the four-game series.
Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Davis Schneider went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs, and Toronto completed a weekend sweep of Boston.
Rays 10, Tigers 6 — At Detroit: Yandy Díaz homered and scored three runs as Tampa Bay scored five runs in the first two innings and took two of three from Detroit in the weekend series.
Mariners 3, Angels 2 (10 innings) — At Anaheim, Calif.: Eugenio Suárez delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning, and Seattle completed a four-game sweep.
INTERLEAGUE
Phillies 8, Royals 4 — At Philadelphia: Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos homered, as Philadelphia beat Kansas City for its fifth win in seven games.
Orioles 2, Mets 0 — At Baltimore: Kyle Bradish and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of New York.
Twins 5, Diamondbacks 3 — At Minneapolis: Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Minnesota a rain-delayed victory and a three-game sweep of Arizona.
Rangers 6, Marlins 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Texas slugged four homers and swept a six-game homestand with a win over Miami in a game in which they lost standout rookie third baseman Josh Jung with a fractured thumb.
Athletics 8, Giants 6 — At Oakland, Calif.: Nick Allen homered twice and had three RBIs, Shea Langeliers put Oakland ahead with a two-run single in the sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to win.