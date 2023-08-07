Braves Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (left) celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger after they defeated the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Cody Bellinger had his third straight multi-hit game, scored twice and drove in a run as the Chicago Cubs beat the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves, 6-4, on Sunday at Wrigley Field for their sixth straight series win.

Dansby Swanson added a double and two RBIs against his former team, and Ian Happ drove in a pair of runs, helping the Cubs win for the 15th time in 19 games.

