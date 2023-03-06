ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Top seeds Spencer Lee and Real Woods won Big Ten Conference individual titles, and Lee took home two of the top individual honors on Sunday night at the 2023 Big Ten Championships at Crisler Arena.

Lee was voted the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year for a third time in his career (2020, 2021) and he was selected as the Outstanding Wrestler of the Big Ten Championships for the first time in his career. He went 3-0 with two technical fall victories and outscored his opponents, 45-4.

