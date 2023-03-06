ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Top seeds Spencer Lee and Real Woods won Big Ten Conference individual titles, and Lee took home two of the top individual honors on Sunday night at the 2023 Big Ten Championships at Crisler Arena.
Lee was voted the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year for a third time in his career (2020, 2021) and he was selected as the Outstanding Wrestler of the Big Ten Championships for the first time in his career. He went 3-0 with two technical fall victories and outscored his opponents, 45-4.
He is the second Hawkeye all-time to earn three Big Ten Wrestler of the Year honors, joining Mark Ironside (1996, 1997, 1998) as a three-time recipient. Iowa has had 11 wrestlers garner 13 Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships honors and 10 wrestlers have garnered 15 Big Ten Wrestler of the Year accolades.
Lee and Woods are the 209th and 210th Big Ten champions in program history. Woods is the 118th Big Ten champion all-time. Both were named to the 2023 All-Big Ten team.
The Hawkeyes had all 10 wrestlers place in the top seven of the championships with all 10 qualifying for the NCAA Championships later this month in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Iowa finished the tournament with 134.5 points to finish as the team runner-up, while Penn State won the title with 147 points.
Lee won his third Big Ten title, winning an 8-2 decision over Nebraska’s second-seeded Liam Cronin in the finals at 125. The win was Lee’s 55th consecutive victory.
Woods won his first Big Ten title and his third conference crown overall with a 2-1 win over third-seeded Brock Hardy of Nebraska.
