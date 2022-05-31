Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, rookie Andre Pallante got his first big league win in his 17th appearance and the St. Louis Cardinals beat San Diego, 6-3, on Monday at Busch Stadium.
Paul Goldschmidt also hit two-run homer for the Cardinals. He has a 21-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in a career-high 35 consecutive games, the longest streak in the major leagues this season.
Gorman, a 22-year-old who was the 19th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, made his major-league debut on May 20 and hit his first home run Saturday off Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser. On Monday, Gorman homered on a changeup from Nick Martinez (2-3) for a 2-1 lead in the third inning, had his second three-hit game and is batting .387.
“You got to be able to adapt super quickly,” Gorman said. “There’s quick adjustments that have to be made. Part of my game is drive in runs and hit the ball hard and far. Big thing for me to do is get a big pitch to hit and do some damage.”
He singled in the first but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. He also walked.
“He can put a little fear in that opposing side at any time,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “He can leave the yard.”
Pallante, a 23-year-old right-hander, allowed one run and five hits over 3 1/3 innings with a career-high five strikeouts and no walks. He was the second of five pitchers in an all-bullpen game for the starting pitcher-short Cardinals.
“It’s pretty cool,” Pallante said. “I’ve been pitching here for a while. It’s kind of worn off a little bit. My dream was always to pitch in the major leagues. Once I got comfortable doing that, the wins and that stuff falls to the wayside. I just want to keep pitching well.”
Martinez gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.
Giants 5, Phillies 4 (10 innings) — At Philadelphia: Curt Casali hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to put San Francisco over Philadelphia in a long-ball contest that extended the Phillies’ losing streak to four. Wilmer Flores and Evan Longoria also homered for the Giants. Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins went deep for the Phillies, who lost in extra innings for the second straight day.
Rockies 7, Marlins 1 — At Denver: Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza doubled to drive in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, helping Colorado rally past Miami.
Mets 13, Nationals 5 — At New York: Starling Marte hit a two-run homer, Nick Plummer belted a three-run shot, and Pete Alonso added a solo shot as New York put up crooked numbers in the first four innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 7, Twins 5 — At Detroit: Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curaçao with 1,000 major league hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle to help win in the opener of a five-game series.
Astros 5, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Yordan Álvarez hit a pair of no-doubt homers, and Framber Valdez pitched a two-hitter for a rare complete game to lead Houston.
Guardians 7, Royals 3 — At Cleveland: Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning off rookie Collin Snider, sending Cleveland past injury-riddled Kansas City.
Orioles 10, Red Sox 0 — At Boston: Ryan Mountcastle, Ramon Urias and Anthony Santander homered to lead Baltimore to the rout. Stantander hit a three-run shot and added a sacrifice fly RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.