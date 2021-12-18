Utah State (8-3) vs. Iowa (7-3)
Site: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: Two forwards will be on display as Justin Bean and Utah State will go up against Keegan Murray and Iowa. The senior Bean has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games. Keegan Murray, a sophomore, is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. The Hawkeyes will be playing their first game since a 73-53 loss to rival Iowa State on Dec. 9 in Ames. The layoff coincides with fall semester final exams.
Big men on campus: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks while Kris Murray has put up 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Aggies, Bean has averaged 19.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and two steals while Brandon Horvath has put up 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Jumping for Justin: Bean has connected on 52.2 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.
Did you know: Iowa is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 86.4 points per game.
Northern Iowa (3-5) at Marshall (7-4)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: Stadium TV
Bottom line: Two guards will be on display as AJ Green and Northern Iowa will go up against Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. The junior Green has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games. Kinsey, a senior, is averaging 21.6 points over the last five games.
Team leadership: Marshall’s Kinsey has averaged 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Andrew Taylor has put up 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. For the Panthers, Green has averaged 17.4 points while Nate Heise has put up 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Did you know: Marshall is ranked fifth in all of Division I with an average of 76.8 possessions per game. The fast-paced Thundering Herd have pushed that total to 80.5 possessions per game over their last three games.
St. Francis (Pa.) (4-5) at Illinois (7-3)
Time: noon
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: Illinois goes up against St. Francis (Pa.) in a non-conference matchup. St. Francis (Pa.) beat Hartford by 15 on the road on Tuesday. Illinois lost, 83-79, at home to Arizona on Saturday.
Team leaders: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15 points and 8.4 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 16.7 points. For the Red Flash, Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Josh Cohen has put up 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Dominant Dixon-Conover: Dixon-Conover has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
Did you know: Illinois is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game and 16.3 per game over their last three games.