IOWA CITY — Luka Garza and Ryan Kriener were named co-winners of the Chris Street Award for the 2019-20 University of Iowa men’s basketball season, the university announced Tuesday. The duo was among eight players who garnered team recognition.
The Chris Street Award is presented annually to a Hawkeye player, or players, who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity of Chris Street. Street was an Iowa basketball player who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year.
Garza also earned the team’s Best Rebounder Award, pulling down a team-best 9.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked fourth best in the league.
Kriener, a senior co-captain, was Iowa’s leading scorer off the bench, averaging 7.7 points. He also was co-winner of the team’s Most Improved Award with Joe Wieskamp.
Connor McCaffery was honored with the Top Playmaker Award, as well as sharing the Academic Excellence Award with Michael Baer for a second consecutive season. McCaffery was also chosen as Iowa’s Male Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree for 2019-20.
CJ Fredrick was named the team’s Newcomer of the Year; Bakari Evelyn and Joe Toussaint shared the Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award.
FOOTBALL
Jets place Bell on injured reserve
NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the decision said the New York Jets will place running back Le’Veon Bell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Bell was hurt in the second quarter of the Jets’ season-opening 27-17 loss at Buffalo on Sunday. He will miss at least the next three games, and be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 5.
Bengals claim kicker, Bullock expects to play
CINCINNATI — The Bengals claimed former Browns kicker Austin Seibert off waivers but expect Randy Bullock to be ready to play in Cleveland on Thursday night.
Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left Sunday when his left calf cramped, leaving the Bengals with a 16-13 loss to the Chargers. Bullock fully practiced Tuesday and coach Zac Taylor said he would be the kicker heading into their intrastate rivalry game.
WR Sanu agrees to deal with 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu. Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney said Tuesday that the sides reached the agreement to reunite Sanu with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan was offensive coordinator in 2016 in Atlanta with Sanu and said Monday the team was interested in adding him.
Chargers place Tranquill on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Drue Tranquill was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.
The second-year linebacker broke his left ankle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 16-13 victory at Cincinnati. Asmar Bidal was promoted from the practice squad.
Gostkowski kicks Titans past Broncos
DENVER — The Tennessee Titans escaped Denver with a 16-14 victory Monday night on Stephen Gostkowski’s 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left after he’d missed four kicks, one in each quarter. Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point.
BASEBALL
Yankees activate Stanton from IL
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton was activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday and was set to start at designated hitter after missing 32 games because of a strained left hamstring. New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga.
Dodgers active 3B Turner from injured list
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list.
He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.
Giants-Mariners series postponed by smoke
SEATTLE — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires. The teams will now play today and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.
Cohen agrees to purchase Mets
NEW YORK — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. The team announced the agreement on Monday. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. A Cohen entity would control 95% of the team, with the Wilpon and Katz families retaining the rest. The deal values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
BASKETBALL
Morant unanimous pick for rookie team
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was the lone unanimous selection to the NBA’s All-Rookie Team that was announced Tuesday.
Joining Morant on the first team were Miami guard Kendrick Nunn, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State forward Eric Paschall. Chicago guard Coby White was a second-team pick.
HOCKEY
Capitals hire LaViolette as coach
Peter Laviolette sees the Washington Capitals as another opportunity to take a team to the Stanley Cup Final and try to win it all again. Washington made Laviolette the first Stanley Cup-winning coach hired in the franchise’s 46-year history on Tuesday — and only the second with previous NHL head coaching experience during the Alex Ovechkin era.