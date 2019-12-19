Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has changed the culture of the Cyclone football program since his arrival in Ames in 2016.
Campbell’s teams have made bowl games and appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings in each of the last three seasons, winning 23 games for the second-best three-year stretch in program history.
Success on the field has transferred over to success in recruiting, as Campbell announced his 2020 signees on Wednesday.
This year’s class of 22 is on pace to be one of the best in school history according to the recruiting services. The 2020 Cyclone group is currently rated No. 40 by 247Sports, making it one of Iowa State’s highest-rated classes since the service began rating classes (2009).
This year’s class is headlined by a pair of four-star quarterbacks in Hunter Dekkers (Hawarden, Iowa) and Aidan Bouman (Buffalo, Minn.). Dekkers, who is rated as the top player in the state of Iowa by ESPN, is a top-300 player nationally according to both ESPN (No. 188) and 247Sports (No. 227), and is the seventh-best dual threat quarterback in the class by 247Sports.
The West Sioux product is the most prolific passer in Iowa prep history with career records of 10,628 passing yards and 126 passing touchdowns, earning 2019 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Hawkeyes land 19 — The University of Iowa signed 19 players, led by five defensive lineman and five athletes from the state of Illinois.
The Hawkeyes signed Isaiah Bruce, a defensive lineman from Lena-Winslow High School, as well as a pair of standout lineman from Cedar Rapids Xavier in Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk.
UNI gets 8 from in-state — The Northern Iowa program signed 13 players, with eight coming from Iowa and eight of them being lineman.
North Scott linebacker Ben Belken inked with the Panthers, as did Solon utility player Jace Andregg.
Badgers land class ranked No. 26 — Wisconsin signed 21 players and holds the No. 26 ranked class in the nation by 247Sports and ESPN. Nine players came from the state of Wisconsin and includes Devin Chandler, a speedy wideout from North Carolina.