SAN DIEGO — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.
The Padres announced the move prior to their game against the Colorado Rockies. They also placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the IL with an oblique injury.
Tatis, the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star game, was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. He was in pain as he was led off the field by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer.
Tingler said Tatis was “a little bit more sore than maybe some of them we’ve had in the past.”
The Padres, who are in third place in the NL West and in control of the second wild-card spot, are keeping their fingers crossed that the electrifying 22-year-old Tatis will be back in 10 days.
Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs. He’s hitting .292 with 70 RBIs.
Marlins’ Mattingly tests positive for COVID
MIAMI — Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.
The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.
Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative.
FOOTBALL
Washington’s Scherff in virus protocol
RICHMOND, Va. — All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe are in virus protocol, making them the fifth and sixth Washington Football players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Washington is second-last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one dose of a vaccine and, as of Saturday evening, only Arizona with nine had more in league protocol. His team’s lagging vaccination rate and the potential pitfalls of an outbreak have been a point of consternation for coach Ron Rivera, who is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer.
Browns, Chubb agree to extension
CLEVELAND — Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday night.
Chubb, who has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years, is guaranteed $20 million, said the person who spoke under the condition of anonymity because the sides are still finalizing the package.
Ravens sign veteran LB Houston
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran linebacker Justin Houston.
The team announced the move Saturday, as the Ravens were beginning their practice in front of fans at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal is pending a physical.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 11th NFL season. He spent the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and played for the Kansas City Chiefs prior to that.
Colts sign Hundley after Wentz injury
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Saturday, one day after the team said projected starter Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot.
Hundley was drafted by Green Bay in the fifth round in 2015. The 6-foot-3 UCLA product has played for the Packers, Arizona and Seattle. He has played 18 games and started nine in his six-year career, completing 199 of 337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also run 46 times for 309 yards and one score.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins 101st pole, eyes 100th win
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lewis Hamilton’s 101st pole position in Formula One snapped a six-race barren run and set him up perfectly for a shot at a 100th career win in the Hungarian Grand Prix today.
The British driver holds F1 records for wins and poles and has a record eight wins at the Hungarian GP, including the last three.
GOLF
Sorenstam leads U.S. Senior Women’s Open
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.