For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.
Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
The Bearcats also will not play this week against Tulsa, the committee’s 24th-ranked team. Those two schools are scheduled to meet Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Jackson leads Ravens past Dallas
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 34-17, on Tuesday night.
Jackson completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards and TD passes of 38 yards to Miles Boykin and 20 yards to Marquise Brown. He also ran 13 times for 94 yards, and his 37-yard touchdown gave the Ravens a 7-3 lead.
Andy Dalton completed 31 of 48 passes for 285 yards and a pair of scores for the Cowboys.
Vikings waive cornerback Hill
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings waived third-year cornerback Holton Hill on Tuesday, during another season of extended absences for a once-promising prospect.
Hill played in only three games this year due to a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10, and despite inexperience at the position, the Vikings decided to move on.
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench. Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website.
Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021. Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he played his first game after a month in the concussion protocol. The Titans also put punter Trevor Daniel from the practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jack Scarbath, a star quarterback for Maryland in the early 1950s and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90.
Scarbath died Sunday night, according to the University of Maryland. He was a first-team All-American and a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
BASKETBALL
DENVER — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.
His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal Tuesday. It’s fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.
The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone’s rotation over the past few seasons.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — After reviewing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Northern Iowa has determined that fans will not be allowed to attend the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Dec. 12 or the Dec. 15 women’s game against Iowa State. Parents of basketball student-athletes will be allowed to attend.
HOCKEY
NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer.
The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com.
Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting .341, OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102). The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBIs during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season.
Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing leadership for a rebuilding club.
The 34-year-old Santana was an All-Star two years ago in Cleveland, when he hit a career-best .281 with 34 homers and 93 RBIs. But he slid to .199 with eight homers and 30 RBIs while playing 60 games during the shortened 2020 season.
NEW YORK — Dick Kaegel, who covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and edited The Sporting News during a career of more than 53 years, has won the Hall of Fame’s J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing. He will be honored during induction weekend from July 23-26 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Kaegel will receive the Spink award along with the late Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe during a double ceremony on July 24. Cafardo was the 2020 Spink winner, and the 2020 inductions were postponed because of the pandemic.
TENNIS
Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award on Tuesday after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.
The 22-year-old from Florida went 16-2 at the three major tournaments played in 2020 — Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic — and ended the abbreviated season with a career-best ranking of No. 4.
In other honors announced Tuesday and based on voting by international media members, Victoria Azarenka was picked as Comeback Player of the Year, Iga Swiatek was named Most Improved Player, Nadia Podoroska was the Newcomer of the Year and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the Doubles Team of the Year.