BASEBALL
Fall Youth League — The Dubuque Sports Complex will host a fall youth baseball league in August.
Teams in 11u, 12u, 13u and 14u divisions will play on Saturdays, Aug. 1-15, and teams in the 9u and 10u divisions will play Monday evenings, Aug. 10-31. The fee is $275 if you register before July 1 (Use code fall50 when registering at DustyRogersBaseball.com/events). After July 1, the fee is $325.
For more information, contact Dusty Rogers by calling 563-542-1097 or email drba@dustyrogersbaseball.com.
DRBA tryouts — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy seeks players in all age divisions for the upcoming baseball/softball season. Due to social-distancing restrictions, please schedule a tryout by calling 563-239-1851.
Dubuque Pony League Baseball Registration — Registration for Dubuque PONY League Baseball is open for the 2020 baseball season. Any child ages 4-14, who resides in the tri-state area may register. Please visit http://dbqpony.org/ for additional information and registration, or contact info@dbqpony.org.
GOLF
The Robin — The Robin Golf Tournament will take place Aug 1-2 at Thunder Hills Country Club. The two-day stroke play tournament will be pre-flighted, and entry fee is $100. To reserve a tee time for Saturday morning, contact the golf shop at 563-556-3256.
GYMNASTICS
Moser classes — Moser School of Dance is now taking registrations for summer and fall dance and gymnastic classes to be held in Dyersville, Iowa. Moser’s first summer clinic began May 28 and the second summer clinic begins June 25. A third clinic is to be announced. For info or to register, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or call 563-875-2846.
HOCKEY
Summer youth programs — East Iowa Hockey is joining forces with the Dubuque Fighting Saints to offer summer hockey development and a 3-on-3 league at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Development groups will take place from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesday nights from July 1 through Aug. 26. Player Development will be focused on drills to develop the individual player (skating, shooting, passing and stick handling) for the first three-quarters of practice. The last quarter will be focused on small area/fun.
Players in the 2010-13 birth years will have seven one-hour sessions and the cost is $120 per player and $50 per goalie. Players in the 2006-09 birth years will have seven 90-minute sessions and the cost is $150 per player and $50 per goalie.
The 3-on-3 leagues will run from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday nights from June 21 through Sept. 6. The leagues are designed to promote fun, high-paced action. Players are rewarded with more puck touches and scoring chances.
Cost is $150. Age divisions include U10, U12, U14 and U18/high school.
For more info, contact Chris Burch at eastiowahockey@yahoo.com or 563-543-8534.
RUNNING
MERGE training — MERGE Performance Institute will host “Strength Training for the Female Cross-Country Runner” this summer. This learn-by-doing program mixes activity and education to focus on strength training as a complement to the athletes’ summer running program, with a focus on injury prevention, strength, fun and education.
The group will meet Tuesday and Thursday’s at 5 p.m. from June 9 through August 6, with an additional weekly take-home body weight strength circuit. All athletes will be pre/post tested to measure progress.
Program includes access to the following online presentations: “Strength Training for Endurance Athletes;” “The Female Athlete Triad: Education, Prevention and Care;” “Optimal Nutrition for Optimal Sports Performance.”
Cost is $200, $175 if the athlete participated in the Dubuque Physical Therapy/MERGE virtual track meet. Sign up on MINDBODY https://get.mndbdy.ly/1ndEA8oKR6 or for additional information contact at MERGEdubuque@gmail.com or 563-580-2057.
SOFTBALL
Adult fall league — The Dubuque Sports Complex is currently accepting registrations for its adult fall softball league. The league will host men’s divisions on Wednesdays and Fridays, and a coed division on playing on Thursdays. The league will start on Friday, Aug. 7. Teams will play doubleheaders each evening.
Sign-up by July 15 and receive a discounted fee of $250; after July 15, the fee is $300. Registration deadline is July 31.
Registrations can be mailed to the Dubuque Sports Complex, 12614 Nightengale Lane, Dubuque, IA. 52003, or e-mailed to drba@dustyrogersbaseball.com. Fees can be paid online at dustyrogersbaseball.com.
Balltown tournaments — The Balltown Softball teams will be hosting co-ed and men’s softball tournaments July 25-26 in Rickardsville, Iowa. For more information, contact Logan Nauman at 563-580-8853 or Karen Bahl at 563-599-9950.
DRBA Open tourney — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy and the Dubuque Sports Complex will host the DRBA/Dubuque Sports Complex Open on Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.
The softball tourney is open to teams in divisions 8u, 10u, 12u (Sunday), and 14u and 16u/18u (Saturday). The cost to enter is $250 if registered by July 1. (Redeem discount by entering code Early25 when registering at DustyRogersBaseball.com) $275 when registering after July 1. The fee for 8u teams is $175 if registered by July 1, and $200 after July 1.
DRBA Softball Spectacular — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy is hosting the DRBA Softball Spectacular on Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28 at the Dubuque Sports Complex, 12614 Nightengale, Dubuque.
10U and 12U divisions will complete on June 27, while 14U and 16U/18U divisions will take the field on June 28.
Four games are guaranteed and the registration cost is $275, if registered by June 5. (Discount code is Early25 when signing up at DustyRogersBaseball.com.) Fees are $300 after June 5.
For more information, contact Shawn Pluemer at (563) 258-1390 or at DRBAspluemer@gmail.com.
DRBA tryouts — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy seeks players in all age divisions for the upcoming baseball/softball season. Due to social-distancing restrictions that currently in place, please schedule a tryout by calling 563-239-1851.
Asbury League — Registration for the Asbury Athletic Association’s youth baseball, softball and tee-ball leagues began Jan. 1 at www.asburyathletics.com. Follow them on Facebook at “Asbury Athletic Association.”
Zwinglefest tournament — Zwinglefest will host a men’s adult softball tournament Saturday, July 11 at the Zwingle ball diamond. Entry fee is just $50. If interested or have any questions, please contact Mandy Reisner at 563-590-1579.
VOLLEYBALL
Zwinglefest tournament — Zwinglefest will host a co-ed adult volleyball tournament Saturday, July 11 at the Zwingle ball diamond. Entry fee is just $50. If interested or have any questions, please contact Mandy Reisner at 563-590-1579.