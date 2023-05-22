Oscar Mercado drove in five runs and Paul DeJong added a three-run homer to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
Mercado, who made his St. Louis debut Wednesday, went 3-for-4 and tied a career high with the five RBIs.
“I’m just having a good time, being able to go out there and contributing to winning,” Mercado said. “I hope I get to keep doing it.”
St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol is not surprised that Mercado is off to a 6 for 11 start.
“He just continues to figure out a way to create havoc one way or another,” Marmol said.
St. Louis has won 11 of 14 after a 10-24 start to the season and took three of the four games in the weekend series. Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a three-hit effort.
Los Angeles dropped a set for the first time since losing two of three to Pittsburgh on April 24-26. Clayton Kershaw allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, the shortest start of the season for the three-time Cy Young award winner.
Phillies 2, Cubs 1 — At Philadelphia: Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch-hit homer, a two-run drive in the seventh off Albert Alzolay (1-3). After extending their losing streak to five in the series opener, the defending NL champions won the final two games of the set. Chicago’;s Christopher Morel homered in the ninth, his eighth in 11 games since his call-up.
Diamondbacks 8, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Christian Walker had three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning for Arizona, which has won seven of nine.
Giants 7, Marlins 5 — At San Francisco: Patrick Bailey hit his first major league homer and drove in a run with a squeeze bunt, helping San Francisco win for the fifth time in six games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 5, Royals 2 — At Chicago: Luis Robert Jr. homered and Romy González went 3-for-3 with two RBIs as Chicago finished a three-game sweep, winning for the fifth time in six games. Lance Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in his second straight win, and Joe Kelly tossed a perfect ninth for his first save.
Nationals 6, Tigers 4 — At Washington: Riley Adams had a career-high four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle as Washington tied its season high with 18 hits.
Orioles 8, Blue Jays 3 (11 innings) — At Toronto: Cedric Mullins had five hits and three RBIs and Austin Hays had a tiebreaking single off Yimi Garcia (1-2) in a five-run 11th inning as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep. Hays reached base four times for the Orioles (31-16), who have won five of six.
Angels 4, Twins 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, and Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series for Los Angeles. Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing one run and two hits. Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, came through with a two-run double off Pablo López (2-3) in the seventh for a 3-1 advantage. Chris Devenski (2-0) got the win and Carlos Estévez earned his 12th save.
Astros 2, Athletics 0 — At Houston: Framber Valdez (4-4) pitched a four-hitter as Houston completed a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven. Oakland dropped to 10-38 and is on pace to finish 34-128, the most losses since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.
INTERLEAGUE
Brewers 6, Rays 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered as Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Rays.
Yankees 4, Reds 1 — At Cincinnati: Harrison Bader and Gleyber Torres homered off Hunter Greene (0-4) as New York completed a three-game sweep for its first four-game winning streak this season.
Braves 3, Mariners 2 — At Atlanta: Jared Shuster (1-2) allowed one hit in six innings, Jarred Kelenic’s leadoff homer in the second, for his first big league win. Atlanta took two of three from Seattle for its first series victory over the Mariners in 12 years. Travis d’Arnaud had two hits, including his first homer.
Mets 5-2, Guardians 4-1 — At New York: Starling Marte hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Trevor Stephen (2-2) in the eighth inning as the Mets won the opener of a day-night doubleheader. In the nightcap, Justin Verlander allowed one run on three hits in eight innings for New York. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez homered in the first, but New York’s Francisco Lindor tied it with a homer in the sixth and Jeff McNeil won it with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Rangers 13, Rockies 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping Texas complete a three-game sweep.
Padres 7, Red Sox 0 — At San Diego: Rougned Odor hit a three-run double off struggling Corey Kluber (2-6) in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and San Diego stopped a four-game skid by winning for the third time in 14 games.
