Dodgers Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Oscar Mercado celebrates after hitting a two-run single during the fifth inning Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Cardinals won, 10-5.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

Oscar Mercado drove in five runs and Paul DeJong added a three-run homer to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Mercado, who made his St. Louis debut Wednesday, went 3-for-4 and tied a career high with the five RBIs.

