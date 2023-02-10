JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.
The lawsuit against Auditor Shad White says the Republican “has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre — the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi — in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”
In a separate lawsuit against former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, Favre said Sharpe made “egregiously false” statements about him on the Fox Sports talk show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” including that Favre “stole money from people that really needed money.”
And in another lawsuit against retired NFL player Pat McAfee, Favre said McAfee had used “outrageous falsehoods” that included calling Favre a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”
Jefferson named Offensive Player of Year
PHOENIX — Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.
Minnesota’s All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin. Mahomes won his second MVP award later, beating out his Super Bowl counterpart, Jalen Hurts.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the AP Comeback Player of the Year. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide while the Jets swept Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year with receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.
The New York Giants’ Brian Daboll was named Coach of the Year while former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans earned the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award.
Thomas, Revis headline Hall class
PHOENIX — Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try.
Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.
BASEBALL
8 former MVPs on WBC rosters
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The United States’ Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and Venezuela’s Miguel Cabrera and Jose Altuve are among eight Major League Baseball MVPs on rosters for next month’s World Baseball Classic.
Canada’s Freddie Freeman and the United States’ Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw are on the rosters announced Thursday for the 20-nation tournament, to be played from March 8-21. Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara of the Dominican Republic is also headed to the tournament, to be played in Tokyo; Taichung, Taiwan; Phoenix; and Miami.
Padres give Darvish $90M extension
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Texas, Oklahoma moving to SEC in 2024
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12’s media contracts.
BASKETBALL
Dinwiddie sparks Nets in Brooklyn return
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls ,116-105, on Thursday night.
Zach LaVine scored 38 points and DeMar DeRozan had 14 for Chicago, which lost its second straight and fell to 10-18 on the road.
Young scores 36, Hawks beat Suns
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half and the Atlanta Hawks beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns, 116-107, on Thursday night.
Anthony, Boll lead Magic over Nuggets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
