De’Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give the Sacramento Kings a 117-114 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Fox scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers.
Domantas Sabonis had his second straight triple-double and 11th of the season — finishing with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists — and Sacramento roared back in the second half with hot 3-point shooting.
Malik Monk had 19 points, going 5 for 8 on 3s as the Kings overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win for the fourth time in five and improve to 9-2 in their last 11.
DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 33 points and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 11.6 seconds left to cut the Kings’ lead to 114-113. He was fouled by Harrison Barnes and completed a four-point play to tie it.
Zach LaVine added 25 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 14 rebounds.
76ers 118, Cavaliers 109 — At Cleveland: Joel Embiid had 36 points and 18 rebounds and played the final 4:12 after initially being called for his sixth foul, leading Philadelphia to its sixth straight victory. James Harden added 28 points and Tyrese Maxey had 23 for the Sixers. They were up 108-101 when Embiid was whistled for an offensive charge on Evan Mobley while making a jumper.
Heat 138, Grizzlies 119 — At Miami: Bam Adebayo scored 26 points, Tyler Herro added 24 and Miami enjoyed a rare easy victory, beating Memphis. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus had 12, Caleb Martin 11 and Kevin Love and Gabe Vincent each had 10. The Heat set a season high for points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 for Memphis.
Celtics 104, Timberwolves 102 — At Minneapolis: Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 22 as Boston held on to beat Minnesota. Malcolm Brogdon added 12 points off the bench for Boston, which overcame a tough shooting night to win for the third time in four games.
Rockets 114, Lakers 110 — At Houston: Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 points and Houston beat short-handed Los Angeles. Already without LeBron James because of an injury, the Lakers were also missing Anthony Davis against Houston. He isn’t playing both games of back-to-back per doctors’ orders after coming back from a right foot injury.
