CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois rewarded basketball coach Brad Underwood for a significant jump this season with a three-year contract extension through 2026, the school announced Monday.
The move comes with the Illini challenging for the Big Ten Conference championship in Underwood’s third season. They are ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25, are 20-9 overall and are tied for second in conference play with Michigan State and Wisconsin at 12-6 — a game behind Maryland. Illinois went 14-18 and 12-21 in Underwood’s first two seasons.
Underwood signed a six-year contract in 2017 when he left Oklahoma State after leading the Cowboys to a 20-13 record and the NCAA Tournament in his lone season. He led Stephen F. Austin to an 89-14 mark and three NCAA tourney appearances from 2013-16.
Underwood’s extension is pending approval by the university’s Board of Trustees at its meeting on March 12. The school also announced extensions through 2022 for his assistants.
AP Poll: Iowa steady, Wisconsin makes debut
A string of losses to unranked opponents led to upheaval in the AP Top 25 this week.
Kansas kept winning, strengthening its grip on No. 1.
The Jayhawks were the unanimous choice for the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released today, receiving all 64 votes from the media panel.
Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only other teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents.
Reigning national champion Virginia returned to the poll at No. 22 after knocking off Virginia Tech and Duke.
Illinois moved in at No. 23 following wins over Indiana and Ohio State. No. 24 Wisconsin is ranked for the first time this season after victories against No. 25 Michigan and Minnesota.
No. 12 Duke surges past N.C. State
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as No. 12 Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State, 88-69, on Monday night.
Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions to build a big lead. Duke also dominated the Wolfpack on the glass (46-27), while its move away from its man and pressure defenses to deploy a zone late in the first half took N.C. State out of its early aggressive rhythm.
Georgia Tech withdraws appeal on ban
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men’s basketball program on Monday and will not play in this month’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By accepting the postseason ban this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond.
The school is continuing its appeal of limits on official visits connected with home games for two seasons and the reduction of one scholarship each of the next four years.
L.A. Sheriff: 8 deputies took crash photos
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene, but he ordered them deleted.
“That was my No. 1 priority, was to make sure those photos no longer exist,” Villanueva told NBC News for a story Monday. “We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them. And we’re content that those involved did that.”
The sheriff said he learned the week of the crash that as many as eight deputies may have been involved.
Knicks hire Rose as president
NEW YORK — Leon Rose has spent years as one of the NBA’s most powerful agents. Now he will try to turn around one of its weakest franchises.
The New York Knicks hired Rose as their president Monday, hoping he can sign and draft the kind of dominant players he’s been representing.
Rose is taking over a team headed toward its seventh straight season out of the playoffs. But teams such as Golden State and the Lakers have found success handing their basketball operations to an agent and the Knicks believe he can do the same.
BASEBALL
Chipper Jones joins ESPN as analyst
BRISTOL, Conn. — Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup.
The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.
Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN.
FOOTBALL
Kansas State makes staff moves
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State has promoted safeties coach Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator after Scott Hazelton left to take the same job at Michigan State, and cornerbacks coach Van Malone has been given the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman announced the moves Monday, two weeks before the start of spring practices. Klieman was an assistant coach at Loras College from 2001-04 and was the Duhawks’ head coach in 2005.
GOLF
Dustin Johnson backs out of Olympics
On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won’t be going.
Johnson’s manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer.
Johnson’s name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon.