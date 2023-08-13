APTOPIX WWCup England Colombia Soccer
England’s Alessia Russo (center) celebrates after scoring her side’s 2nd goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday.

 Rick Rycroft The Associated Press

SYDNEY — The tests keep coming for England at the Women’s World Cup and the Lionesses keep roaring.

Alessia Russo fired England into the semifinals with a second-half goal to beat Colombia, 2-1, on Saturday in a game that showcased the resolve of Sarina Wiegman’s team and set up a clash with co-host Australia.

