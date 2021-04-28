NEW YORK — Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke Tuesday during SporticoLive’s online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations. The company estimated the average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led by the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion.
Colorado and Miami paid $95 million each to join in 1993, and Arizona and Tampa Bay paid $130 million to join in 1998.
Manfred has said repeatedly that MLB will not consider expansion until the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks. The Athletics have proposed a stadium in the Howard Terminal area of downtown Oakland, and the Rays have said they will pursue splitting seasons between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal starting in 2028, after the expiration of their lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
White Sox place Robert on injured list
CHICAGO — Outfielder Luis Robert was placed on the injured list Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox as a precaution after he reported feeling flu-like symptoms. General manager Rick Hahn said in a statement Robert informed the team’s medical staff of the symptoms on Monday night. The team is awaiting further test results.
Molina lands on 10-day IL with foot injury
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained tendon in his right foot. Molina was hurt in a game Friday night against Cincinnati. He sat out Saturday and Sunday, then returned on Monday to catch all nine innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Yankees trade Tauchman to Giants
BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for outfielder Mike Tauchman.
New York also gets a player to be named as part of the deal.
Pioneer League to use HR derby as tiebreaker
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pioneer League is replacing extra innings with a tiebreaking home run derby.
The independent partner league of Major League Baseball said Tuesday that tied games this season will be decided by each team designating a batter who will receive five pitches, and the team hitting the most long balls during the derby will receive the win. If the derby is tied after five swings each, another hitter will be selected for a sudden-death derby round.
The league said the rule is designed “to avoid the excessive strain on our pitching staffs.”
BASKETBALL
Bucks to offer vaccines to fans Sunday
The Milwaukee Bucks are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to fans attending their game Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Bucks announced Tuesday that any eligible fans attending the game can receive a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a mobile vaccination site at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are offering the vaccine in partnership with the Milwaukee Health Department.
FOOTBALL
Bills sign former Hawkeye to 1-year deal
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract on Tuesday, a little over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player.
Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford sustained a season-ending knee injury. Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job this offseason.
An undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Boettger was claimed by the Bills in 2018 after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dolphins trade Flowers to Washington
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal Tuesday that also included a swap of late-round draft picks. The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
Former Bears LB Hayes dies at 33
Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents’ home in Valdosta, Ga. Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville.
HOCKEY
NHL reaches TV deal with Turner Sports
The NHL and Turner Sports on Tuesday formally announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season and will put three Stanley Cup Finals on the TNT cable network.
The world’s top hockey league is eager to replicate the success found on Turner by the NBA.