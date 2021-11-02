GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he knows whether 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his 2021 debut Sunday at Kansas City. He just isn’t planning to announce whether the 2020 All-Pro will be available in an attempt to make the Chiefs have to prepare for either scenario. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31. He began the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he had to sit out the first six games. Bakhtiari has been practicing with the team recently, but the Packers (7-1) haven’t yet activated him. “David’s doing everything that he can, and we’ve just got to make sure that the timing is right and take it day by day,” LaFleur said Monday. “And when he’s ready to go we feel, everybody feels confident about it, then he’ll be back out there.” Bakhtiari, 30, was an All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020. Elgton Jenkins, a Pro Bowl left guard last season has been filling in for Bakhtiari at left tackle. Yosh Nijman started at left tackle for three games that Jenkins missed with an ankle injury. While LaFleur isn’t saying when Bakhtiari might play again, the coach was more forthcoming on the possible returns of 2020 Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who both missed the Packers’ 24-21 victory Thursday at Arizona. Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Barry tested positive last week. LaFleur said the Packers anticipate having Barry back on Thursday and indicated Adams was on a similar timeline.
Vikings lose DE Hunter for season
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, a devastating loss of the team’s best pass rusher for the second straight year. Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday afternoon, after the two-time Pro Bowl pick had an MRI in the morning.
Rams acquire 8-time Pro Bowl LB Miller
The Rams, never hesitant about going all in when a Super Bowl run is possible, made another big move Monday by trading for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The Rams sent a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft to the Denver Broncos for Miller, said the person, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.
Titans RB Henry to have foot surgery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.
Saints’ Winston to miss rest of season
NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was diagnosed on Monday with torn knee ligaments that will end his season, coach Sean Payton said. Payton confirmed the extent of the injury, first reported by the NFL Network, following an MRI that showed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the medial collateral ligament in Winston’s left knee.
Browns OL Conklin to miss multiple weeks
CLEVELAND — Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss “multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he’s not entirely sure whether Conklin will need surgery or have to go on injured reserve, which would mean he would miss a minimum of three games. Stefanski does expect Conklin to return at some point this season. COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA suspends Illinois’ Cockburn 3 games
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. The suspension is required as part of the reinstatement process that was triggered because Cockburn sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June, the university said. The state of Illinois and the NCAA enacted new name, image and likeness legislation on July 1 that would have made those sales permissible.
Panel OKs payment in Iowa swimming suit
DES MOINES — A panel responsible for resolving lawsuits against the state of Iowa agreed Monday to pay nearly $400,000 in attorney and expert witness fees as part of a settlement in a lawsuit in which University of Iowa officials reversed a decision to eliminate women’s swimming. The State Appeal Board, which includes the state auditor, state treasurer and director of the Iowa Department of Management, voted to pay $399,989 to five attorneys and three expert witnesses. Iowa Solicitor General Jeff Thompson explained that the payment was part of a court-approved settlement.
