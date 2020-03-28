The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to allow another year of eligibility for spring sport athletes such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players, who had their seasons wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Providing similar relief to winter sport athletes, such as basketball and hockey players and wrestlers, will also be considered. According to a memo recently sent to college sports administrators from the NCAA, there does not appear to be support for that.
“(W)inter sports had either concluded their regular season competition or substantially concluded their regular season competition,” said the memo, a portion of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Division II has already approved legislation to provide an extra season of eligibility and financial aid for its spring sport athletes, according to the memo.
Around Division I, conference-level discussions on the subject of restoring eligibility have been ongoing.
The Division I Council has representatives from all 32 conferences. After it votes, the Division I Board of Directors, made up of mostly university presidents and chancellors, will have the opportunity to weigh in and could kick it back to the council for further consideration.
While there is momentum toward giving spring athletes another year of eligibility, there are plenty of administrators with reservations.
“I know I could capably argue either side of it,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Thursday during a conference call with reporters.
NCAA bylaws regarding scholarship limits would have to be worked around, which becomes especially tricky in the many sports where most players do not receive full scholarships. Paying for those extra scholarships is potentially costly for schools.
Bowlsby said with so much unknown regarding the outbreak and when sports will be able to resume, delaying a decision on giving back eligibility might be the best option.
NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million — Canceling March Madness because of the coronavirus pandemic will cost the NCAA about $375 million that it would have distributed to 350 schools across the nation.
Some will be able to absorb the losses better than others.
The NCAA announced Thursday it will distribute $225 million to its Division I member schools in June, nearly two-thirds less than the $600 million scheduled to be handed out in installments from April to June.
Schools that compete in the wealthiest conferences, with billion-dollar television contracts fueled by major college football, might not notice much of a difference in the short term.
Schools competing in mid-major conferences are preparing to make sacrifices.
Big Ten suspends OTAs — The Big Ten has extended the suspension of all organized team activities through May 4. Big Ten officials say this is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-league competitions through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, including spring sports that extend beyond the academic year. Big Ten officials said they would continue to work with medical experts and institutional leaders to determine their next steps in regard to the pandemic.
Burke tests positive — ESPN NBA broadcaster Doris Burke, a Curt Gowdy Award recipient by the Basketball Hall of Fame for excellence in her field, has revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus.
Burke made the announcement Friday on an ESPN podcast hosted by NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
Burke says she started feeling extreme fatigue on March 11, the day the NBA was shut down once it was learned that Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive. Burke was assigned the Denver-Dallas game on that date for ESPN and fought through her symptoms to work that night.
She said she had a three-day period of such deep fatigue that she couldn’t remain out of bed for more than five minutes at a time. She was eventually tested and received the results on Wednesday — eight days after being swabbed.
By then, she was feeling better and said on the podcast that she was appreciative of the health-care workers who saw her. “I’m so incredibly thankful to be feeling well,” Burke said.
Olympic berths upheld — Good news for all those who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics: You’re in for 2021. Olympic officials have confirmed that the 6,200 or so athletes who had already punched their ticket for Tokyo will keep their spots for the rescheduled games next year. It resolves one of the key questions for marathoners, open-water swimmers and hundreds of other athletes whose qualifying process came early in the 2020 sports calendar, before the coronavirus started shutting down sports across the globe.