MILWAUKEE — One month after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.
“Man, this is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said Friday at a news conference. “This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents. I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”
Antetokounmpo modeled a Brewers jersey with No. 34, the same number he wears on the basketball court. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio joked that he wondered whether president of baseball operations David Stearns might want to try out the 6-foot-11 forward at first base.
Attanasio and Antetokounmpo said they finalized this agreement in May. Antetokounmpo said he and the team kept it quiet at the time because they didn’t want to distract the Bucks’ playoff run and the early part of the Brewers’ season.
Attanasio said Antetokounmpo is the first new individual investor who has been added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased controlling interest of the franchise in 2005.
MLB ending partnership with Topps
Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with Fanatics. The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company.
Braves, d’Arnaud agree to extension
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $8 million contract extension with catcher Travis d’Arnaud that ensures his return in 2023, as well as a club option that could extend the deal for a second season. D’Arnaud recently rejoined the Braves after missing more than three months with a thumb injury.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs hold off Cardinals for preseason win
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals, 17-10, in a preseason game Friday night.
Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this preseason.
HOCKEY
Goalie Lundqvist announces retirement
WASHINGTON — Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, announced his retirement Friday less than nine months after heart surgery. The Swede starred for years for the New York Rangers, where he piled up 459 wins, a 2.43 goals-against average and 64 shutouts in 15 seasons.
He is sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887), ninth in starts (871), ninth in time on ice (51,816:51) and 17th in shutouts, according to the NHL.
GOLF
Rahm holds 1-shot lead at Northern Trust
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him. Rahm posted after another bogey-free round Friday at Liberty National, this one a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead over Tony Finau.
Hall shares lead at Women’s British Open
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women’s British Open champion, overcame a double-bogey at the 15th hole — the start of a brutal finish at storied Scottish links course Carnoustie — to shoot 3-under 69 and take a share of the 36-hole lead with Mina Harigae (67) on 7-under overall.
TENNIS
Nadal out of U.S. Open, season over
MADRID — The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
His announcement further depletes the year’s last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out as well as last year’s champion, Dominic Thiem. Nadal’s absence also clears one more possible hurdle for Novak Djokovic, who now resumes his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam without one of his longtime rivals in the men’s draw.
GYMNASTICS
Judge tells government to seize Nassar funds
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge ordered the government to take money from the prison account of a former Michigan sports doctor who owes about $58,000 to victims of his child pornography crimes. Larry Nassar has received about $13,000 in deposits since 2018, including $2,000 in federal stimulus checks, but has paid only $300 toward court-ordered financial penalties and nothing to his victims, prosecutors said.