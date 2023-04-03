NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (22) and Monika Czinano react during an officials time out during the second half of the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship game against LSU on Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

 Tony Gutierrez The Associated Press

DALLAS — Caitlin Clark put her head down as she walked over the Final Four logo at midcourt, the time slipping away in Iowa’s first national championship game.

Even though Clark wasn’t able to deliver the Hawkeyes a national title, after a frustrating and foul-plagued 102-85 loss in the finale against LSU, the dazzling 6-foot Iowa-born guard accomplished so much that had never seen in any NCAA Tournament before — by any woman or man.

